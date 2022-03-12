Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns This Weekend

(CBS Detroit) — After a two-year hiatus as a result of pandemic, the Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Parade is again in Corktown.

This parade, hosted by the United Irish Societies (UIS), kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. within the metropolis’s oldest neighborhood on Michigan Avenue and Sixth Street, persevering with all the way down to 14th Street.

Tens of 1000’s of individuals attend the parade yearly, making it one of many largest within the nation.

Visit detroitstpatricksparade.com for extra data.

