Detroit Symphony Orchestra Announces Single Tickets For 2022-2023 Season

(CBS DETROIT) — Fans of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra can put together for the 2022-2023 season.

DSO introduced Wednesday that single tickets shall be accessible for the following season with a particular chamber music efficiency by a trio of musicians on the QLine.

READ MORE: Deadline Detroit Co-Founder Says Website Will Shut Down After Sept. 5

“We hope attending one of the outstanding performances we are offering this season inspires our community to come back again and again, making the DSO and Orchestra Hall one of their regular entertainment destinations,” mentioned DSO President and CEO Erik Rönmark.

READ MORE: Oakland County Woman Charged With Impersonating Health Professional

The new season begins on Sept. 21 with The Music of Star Wars at Orchestra Hall.

Single tickets at the moment are on sale for the 2022-2023 season. To buy a ticket, go to dso.org or name 313-576-5111.

MORE NEWS: A Look Into Cost Of Prescription Drugs Following Passage Of Inflation Reduction Act

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.