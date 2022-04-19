Detroit Woman Uses Late Mother’s Lottery Numbers, Wins $150K Powerball Prize

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit girl walked away with a $150,000 Powerball prize after enjoying numbers her late mom used to make use of.

According to Michigan Lottery, 63-year-old Cheryl Williams matched the 4 white balls and Powerball — 03-07-21-31-37 and PB: 11 — within the March 30 drawing. The prize was $50,000; nevertheless, she took house $150,000 due to the Power Play.

Officials say the profitable ticket was purchased on the Sunoco fuel station at 3000 East Eight Mile Road in Detroit.

“My mother played these two sets of numbers for years, so I decided to continue playing them after she passed,” Williams mentioned. “My son checked the ticket for me after the drawing that night and woke me up to tell me the good news when he saw I’d won. We were both speechless.”

Williams says she plans to take a trip and pay payments.

The final Powerball jackpot was gained on Feb. 14, in response to Michigan Lottery. One ticket purchased in Connecticut gained the $185. 3 million jackpot. The present jackpot sits at $348 million.

