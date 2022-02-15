Detroit Zoo Reopens Polk Penguin Conservation Center

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — After greater than two years it closed, the Detroit Zoo introduced Monday the reopening of its Polk Penguin Conservation Center.

The heart closed in September 2019 for waterproofing repairs and has since added a number of new options to the exhibit together with a glass walkway.

Zoo officers say the middle is dwelling to greater than 75 king, rockhopper, macaroni, gentoo and chinstrap penguins.

Other upgrades embrace repainted rock surfaces, the creation of extra nesting areas, a second snow machine throughout the habitat, upgrades to the water and air filtration programs, enhanced lighting and displays that concentrate on altering local weather and the ensuing lack of sea ice.

“While supervising the necessary waterproofing repairs, it was important for us to also use this time to make enhancements to the penguins’ welfare and our guests’ experiences,” mentioned Dr. Hayley Murphy, govt director and CEO of the Detroit Zoological Society. “Millions of visitors, from all over the world, have flocked to this conservation center since it opened in April 2016, and we are so thrilled to open the doors again this morning.”

Officials say the middle is included with normal admission; nonetheless, timed-entry passes are required. At least 2,000 passes per day shall be out there on a first-come, first-served foundation.

