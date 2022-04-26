Detroit’s First Independence Bank Expands To Minneapolis

(CBS DETROIT) — The first Black-owned financial institution within the Twin Cities will formally open Tuesday.

First Independence Bank, which is headquartered in Detroit, is making a transfer to Minnesota with the assistance of 5 main banks.

We’re delighted to announce our upcoming #historicevent: #FirstIndependence Bank can be internet hosting the grand opening of our Minneapolis Branch on Tuesday, April twenty sixth, and also you’re invited to rejoice with us!#ficonnected #bankingTwinCities #TwinCitiesbank #Minneapolisbank #event pic.twitter.com/JoOspsjWvf — First Independence Bank (@ficonnected) April 23, 2022

The Minnesota department will open on University Avenue in Minneapolis.

The financial institution opened in May 1970. It is the one Black-owned financial institution headquartered in Michigan.

