Americas

Detroit’s First Independence Bank Expands To Minneapolis

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 days ago
31 1 minute read


(CBS DETROIT) — The first Black-owned financial institution within the Twin Cities will formally open Tuesday.

First Independence Bank, which is headquartered in Detroit, is making a transfer to Minnesota with the assistance of 5 main banks.

READ MORE: US Rep. Andy Levin Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Minnesota department will open on University Avenue in Minneapolis.

READ MORE: Gov. Whitmer Pushes for Additional Mental Health Investments for Students

The financial institution opened in May 1970. It is the one Black-owned financial institution headquartered in Michigan.

MORE NEWS: Bailey Lake Elementary In Clarkston Exceeds Coin Drive Expectation For Ukrainian Refugees, Raises Over 13K In 5 days

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.





Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 days ago
31 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button