Deutsche appoints new CIO for Asia Pacific | deutsche bank, singapore, appointment, cio, chief investment officer, stefanie holtzejen | FinanceAsia

Deutsche International Private Bank has introduced in a media notice the appointment of Stefanie Holtze-Jen as new chief funding officer for Asia Pacific

A spokesperson for the financial institution confirmed with FinanceAsia that Holtze-Jen commenced her new position in Singapore earlier this month, however was unable to elaborate any additional on the information

Bringing 22 years of worldwide banking and asset administration expertise to her new position, Holtze-Jen can be chargeable for the event of the Asian presence on the personal financial institution

She stories to international CIO Christian Nolting, and Rajesh Mahadevan, who leads Capital Markets and Investment Solutions for Asia Pacific

Holtze-Jen most just lately served as international chief forex strategist and portfolio supervisor, at DWS,…