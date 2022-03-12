Europe
Deutsche Bank to wind down Russia business
Deutsche Bank stated on Friday that it will wind down its
enterprise in Russia, Trend stories citing Reuters.
“Like some worldwide friends and in keeping with our authorized and
regulatory obligations, we’re within the technique of winding down our
remaining enterprise in Russia whereas we assist our non-Russian
multinational shoppers in lowering their operations,” the financial institution stated
on Friday.
“There won’t be any new business in Russia.”