Devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods may have cost eThekwini R757 million | News24

Residents salvage the stays of destroyed buildings in Clermont, close to Durban.

The eThekweni Municipality says the estimated influence of the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal stands at R757 million.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda provides R28 million in harm has been induced to depots and landfill websites.

Despite the challenges with water and electrical energy, Mxolisi says eThekwini is open for enterprise.

“The floods we experienced in the past few days are far worse than those we have seen in recent years, and the damage to infrastructure has been extensive.

“Our groups are arduous at work to renew providers; nevertheless, it might take some time to completely restore all providers due to the extent of the harm to entry roads,” Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said.

He added that President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to convene Cabinet to resolve the declaration of the state of disaster for the province to start receiving relief funds.

Kaunda said R28 million in damage had been caused to depots and landfill sites.

“For this purpose, we urge residents to observe our updates concerning the resumption of waste assortment,” he added.

The floods wreaked havoc across the province, claiming more than 300 lives and leaving many homeless.

The UN in South Africa said it was saddened by the increasing death toll and expressed condolences to the victims’ families.

“The UN in South Africa stands prepared to increase our help to the federal government’s response and to the communities affected, lots of whom skilled the identical devastation in 2019.

“Families residing on the embankments of rivers in informal settlements, and already vulnerable, are seeing their homes being washed away, walls and roofs collapsing and losing family members,” the top of the UN in South Africa, Ayodele Odusola, stated.

Kaunda stated the municipality had established 17 shelters accommodating 2 138 displaced individuals at group halls the place they had been receiving sizzling meals, blankets, and mattresses in a clear surroundings.

He added the City couldn’t settle for requests for burials till the state of affairs returned to regular.

“This is due to the ground being saturated as a result of heavy rains. We are monitoring the situation in all our gravesites to ensure that we are able to conduct burials soon.

“Since Tuesday, our councillors and officers are working intently with households of the deceased to make sure that burial help is supplied.”

Kaunda said power had been restored to most of the city, with only three substations still off due to extensive damage. It included the Wentworth, Toyota and Prospecton stations.

He added teams were also working hard to restore power in areas around Inanda Dam.

“Some of the delays in restoring energy in these areas have been attributable to harm to street infrastructure. Technicians are working in three shifts to make sure that energy is restored as quickly as doable.

“In addition, more contractors have been brought on board to support the repair effort. We are planning to clear all outstanding faults today [Thursday].”

Kaunda stated the harm to the 2 aqueducts at Umgeni Water was additionally a priority.

“These are the aqueducts that supply water to Umgeni Water’s biggest water treatment works called Durban Heights. This waterworks normally supplies about 540ml per day to the city.

“Currently, this capability has been decreased to about 350 litres per day. As a consequence, plenty of areas have already run out of water.”

Severe

He added the Tongaat Waterworks that supplied the whole of Tongaat also suffered severe damage and would take months to repair.

In the interim, Kaunda said the municipality would be deploying more water tankers, “and we’re procuring a bundle plant that can be capable of provide water”.

He added 60% of the province’s areas were accessible by public transport, but regions like Molweni were still inaccessible.

“Our engineers are on the bottom to clear and restore among the routes, together with Bayhead, which is a key financial zone for the nation and continent.”

Kaunda said the manufacturing and tourism sectors were hit hard by the disaster, with several holidaymakers cancelling their bookings.

“This goes to have an effect on jobs within the hospitality sector. We need to ship a transparent message that eThekwini is open for enterprise regardless of this problem. We need to guarantee you that we’re working arduous to rebuild the town from this catastrophe.”

He condemned the incidents of looting and commended law enforcement for apprehending the suspects.

