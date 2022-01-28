Developer sues for $5 million after soured Cottesloe beach property deal

Mr Baltinas stated in a press release final 12 months he was grateful for the work that had gone into the 120 Marine Parade venture by Mr Dempsey.

“We thank Gary Dempsey and Klopper Davis Architects’ team for their beautiful vision and great work, and we are privileged to now pick up the baton, working jointly with Cameron Chisholm Nicol Architects to complete this outstanding project,” he stated.

A render for the proposed improvement at 122 Marine Parade in Cottesloe.

“We are very pleased to be able to bring this development to life alongside our other Cottesloe project and it provides an opportunity to resolve some of the outstanding local authority-imposed approval conditions of the 120 Marine Parade development approval, which will provide for a significant benefit to Cottesloe.”

The beachfront of Cottesloe is altering, with a number of multi-storey initiatives permitted or looking for approval alongside the foreshore.