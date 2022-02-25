‘Developing cricket in Ukraine has almost been an obsession’ – Kobus Olivier

In the early hours of Friday, with Ukraine’s military desperately making an attempt to repel a full-scale Russian invasion on the outskirts of the nation’s capital Kyiv, Kobus Olivier sprung into self-preservation mode in his seventh-floor house near the town’s centre.

“I’ve put a mattress with some cushions on top to barricade the windows in case there is a blast outside, so glass won’t shatter into the room,” Olivier, the Ukraine Cricket Federation chief government, instructed ESPNcricinfo. “No one had taken it seriously in the weeks leading up. Everyone thought it was Russian propaganda. When I walked my dogs on Thursday morning, I heard huge blasts and ran straight back to my apartment. It became very real. It’s a terrifying feeling and you feel helpless.”

The self-confessed “cricketing nomad”, who has been credited with fuelling a shocking rise of the game in Ukraine, has thus far remained remarkably stoic given the grim state of affairs. The improved deeds of his compatriots in New Zealand have supplied a much-needed momentary distraction for Olivier, who performed home cricket in South Africa and for 14 years was director of cricket on the University of Cape Town, the place Graeme Smith got here by the ranks.

“The guys coming back well after the first Test defeat has lifted me…[Sarel] Erwee getting a century has cheered me up,” he mentioned. “I’m keeping an eye on the cricket to help get me through this horrific situation.”

Kobus Olivier can also be a principal and English instructor at a non-public faculty in Kyiv, and has launched the children to cricket Kobus Olivier

With panicked residents making an attempt to flee Kyiv on Thursday, resulting in chilling pictures beamed worldwide of a visitors backlog, Olivier determined to hunker down at house. He couldn’t depart his 4 canine behind and in addition abandon cricket, which he had helped construct from the bottom up in his adopted nation. So he emptied his checking account, exchanged his cash into US {dollars} and stocked up on meals for a month.

“Developing cricket in Ukraine has almost been an obsession,” mentioned Olivier, who in his day job is a principal at a non-public faculty in Kyiv. “I’ve worked so hard, every day, for the last few years.

“When I’m going to high school, children are at all times saying ‘when are we enjoying cricket’. Just two days earlier than the bombings, it was a pleasant sunny day however nonetheless solely 5 levels C. The children requested me if we might play cricket outdoors, so we did they usually simply cherished it.

“If I left, I don’t know if I could return. It would be so sad to give up on cricket here.”

Olivier moved to Kyiv 4 years in the past in a profession change to take a breather from cricket, following amongst different issues stints as Cricket Kenya chief government, nationwide youth coach within the Netherlands and organising academies in Dubai.

The solely cricket performed as much as that time in Ukraine had been by medical college students from India, who performed amongst themselves. Just a few months into his new job, in an try to awaken curiosity amongst college students bored of studying English, Olivier sought a left-field method and unveiled a sport that they had by no means heard of.

“I’m not sure if our cricket oval will survive the bombings. It’s a new ground with pavilions being installed and there is a beautiful indoor facility with nets to be set up. That was going to be our cricket headquarters… I’m not sure now” Olivier on the cricket services in Kharkiv

“I decided to show them cricket and try to help them learn English in a fun environment,” Olivier mentioned. “Luckily I had with me a plastic cricket set. They thought cricket was croquet and had never seen it before. I told them that it was like baseball but more exciting. The kids loved it.”

This mysterious bat-and-ball sport quickly took off school-wide and past to the extent the place Ukraine is poised to change into an Associate member on the ICC’s annual normal assembly in July. Olivier believed Ukraine had glad the ICC’s strict membership standards, which incorporates the requirement of junior and girls’s improvement, resulting in invaluable funding and T20I standing.

Without sources of funding – cricket is just not deemed an official sport by the Ukrainian authorities – Olivier has needed to faucet into his reservoir of influential connections to supply gear and apparel.

“We’ve submitted a final application to the ICC and it’s ticked all the boxes,” he mentioned. “We’ve done everything we can. We are looking at USD 18,000 a year (ICC funding) if it’s successful. But we want to use the membership to make our own money because we can then approach sponsors that we are an Associate member of the ICC and will be playing international cricket through T20Is.

“Without membership we now have little credibility and we’re primarily enjoying unofficial cricket within the park.”

Kobus Olivier has tried to barricade windows in his apartment in Kyiv, as a measure against shattering glass Kobus Olivier

The developments in the past few days has halted momentum and there is an unknown over Ukraine’s cricket future although an indefatigable Olivier has remained positive. “If this was nearer to July then the ICC is perhaps unsure to offer us Associate membership,” he said. “No one is aware of what’s going to occur after this however we nonetheless have time. The cricket programme will proceed.”

While he remained hopeful of attaining Associate membership, Olivier’s main concern centred over Ukraine’s cricket hub in Kharkiv, the second largest city in the country and a major target of Russia’s invading forces.

“I’m undecided if our cricket oval will survive the bombings,” Olivier said. “It’s a brand new floor with pavilions being put in and there’s a lovely indoor facility with nets to be arrange. That was going to be our cricket headquarters… I’m undecided now.”

Amid such a dire predicament, Olivier finds strength in the resolve of hard-bitten locals, particularly the youth he has made such an unlikely connection with through cricket.

“People listed below are powerful and exhausting, they’re survivors,” he said. “Cricket has actually caught on with the youth as a result of they need to attempt one thing new. We have an ambition for Ukraine’s senior males’s and girls’s groups to primarily comprise native gamers by subsequent decade. The women notably have taken to cricket remarkably rapidly.

“I’m just hoping for the best. There’s not much else to do.”