Development of Azerbaijan’s dialogue with EAEU would contribute to intensification of trade – Russian MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13
Trend:
The growth of Baku’s dialogue with the Eurasian Economic
Union (EAEU) in any format would contribute to the intensification
of commerce, the event of transport and logistics infrastructure
and, typically, could be helpful to all states of the area,
Director of the First Department of the CIS Countries of the
Russian Foreign Ministry Mikhail Yevdokimov mentioned in an interview
with TASS, Trend studies.
However, it ought to be famous that the choice to extend the
degree of interplay with the Union is made with the consent of all
Member States and the celebration primarily based on the outcomes of a
complete evaluation of the doable financial penalties of
such a step. For our half, we offer our companions with the
crucial data assist,” he mentioned.