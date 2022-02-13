Development of Azerbaijan’s dialogue with EAEU would contribute to intensification of trade – Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

Trend:

The growth of Baku’s dialogue with the Eurasian Economic

Union (EAEU) in any format would contribute to the intensification

of commerce, the event of transport and logistics infrastructure

and, typically, could be helpful to all states of the area,

Director of the First Department of the CIS Countries of the

Russian Foreign Ministry Mikhail Yevdokimov mentioned in an interview

with TASS, Trend studies.

However, it ought to be famous that the choice to extend the

degree of interplay with the Union is made with the consent of all

Member States and the celebration primarily based on the outcomes of a

complete evaluation of the doable financial penalties of

such a step. For our half, we offer our companions with the

crucial data assist,” he mentioned.