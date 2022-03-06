Devils blow 2-goal third period lead, but Dougie Hamilton sinks Blues in overtime

<iframe scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen

NEWARK, N.J. — Dougie Hamilton scored in additional time and rookie Nico Daws made 19 saves and the New Jersey Devils edged the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Sunday.

Hamilton scored his ninth aim of the season on the 1:12 of the additional session with a excessive shot to beat Blues netminder Ville Husso. Pavel Zacha and Jack Hughes assisted on the profitable aim.

Big Dougie. Big smile. Big celly. Big dub.

The Devils snapped a two-game dropping streak whereas the Blues misplaced their third straight New York-area recreation this week, having additionally fallen to the Rangers and Islanders.

Both groups did not capitalize with late third-period power-play probabilities.

Devils defenseman Ryan Graves was known as for tripping at 15:11 earlier than St. Louis defenseman Torey Krug was known as for holding the 18-minute mark, the fifth man-advantage probability for the Devils.

The Devils led 2-0 on objectives by Ty Smith and Dawson Mercer heading into the third, however St. Louis knotted the rating when Torey Krug and Jordan Kyrou scored lower than 4 minutes aside early within the interval.

Smith opened the scoring for the Devils at 9:47 of the primary, rifling the puck previous Husso for his second aim of the season. Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier had the assists.

Hischier prolonged his factors streak to 4 video games. The Devils captain has 14 factors since Feb. 1.

The 23-year-old Bratt continued his breakout season, his fifth with New Jersey. Bratt leads the crew with 32 assists and 51 factors, each profession highs for the sixth-round decide by the Devils in 2016.

The Devils outshot the Blues 15-12 in a spirited first interval.

Mercer made it 2-0 for New Jersey at 9:26 of the second, as he completed a fairly passing sequence with a excessive shot to beat Husso. Hughes and Jimmy Vesey assisted on the rookie Mercer’s 14th aim of the season.

Hughes continued his latest offensive outburst, now registering factors in 9 of his previous 10 video games and 13 of his previous 15 video games.

The Blues had just one shot on Daws within the second interval. The Devils had eight on Husso.

Krug lastly broke by for the Blues at 2:08 of the third together with his seventh aim earlier than Kyrou tied it at 5:44 together with his team-leading twenty second aim of the season.

Kyrou and Vladimir Tarasenko assisted on Krug’s aim. Brayden Schenn and Tarasenko assisted on Kyrou’s aim.

The Devils have been coming off a 3-1 loss to Rangers on Friday night time and opening a four-game homestead with video games to observe this week in opposition to Colorado, Winnipeg and Anaheim.

New Jersey has been scoring at a brisk clip over the previous 5 weeks. They entered the sport averaging 3.91 objectives per recreation in 11 video games since Feb. 1, together with three seven-goal video games and a six-goal efficiency.

The Blues misplaced 2-1 to the Islanders on Saturday afternoon. St. Louis is finishing a four-game highway journey. They received 4-0 at Chicago earlier than dropping to the Rangers 5-3 final Wednesday.

The Blues had misplaced their previous two video games in opposition to the Devils after profitable the earlier 12 in opposition to New Jersey. The Blues misplaced their earlier recreation in New Jersey, 4-2 on March 6, 2020, a number of days earlier than the pandemic halted play.

The Blues are nonetheless 6-2-2 of their previous 10 video games.

Husso made 30 saves in defeat and is 10-2-2 for the reason that begin of 2022. The 27-year-old Finnish netminder is 13-4-3 up to now in his second NHL season.

Daws began for the Devils for the fourth straight recreation and fifth in previous six video games . A fourth-round draft alternative by the Devils in 2020, the German-born Daws performed a powerful recreation in opposition to the Rangers on Friday, making 29 saves in his Madison Square Garden debut.

NOTES: The Devils are the youngest crew within the league with a median age of 25.4 … The Blues rank twenty first with a median age of 28.2 years … New Jersey received the earlier assembly between the groups this season, 7-4 on Feb. 10 at St. Louis … The earlier time the Devils received each video games in opposition to St. Louis in the identical season was 2002-03 … The Devils scratched defensemen Colton White, Christian Jaros and Mason Geertsen … The Blues scratched forwards Dakota Joshua and Logan Brown.

UP NEXT:

Devils: Hosting Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

Blues: Returning dwelling after four-game highway journey to internet hosting Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

