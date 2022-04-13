Devils’ Fabian Zetterlund, Kevin Bahl score first NHL goals in win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Fabian Zetterlund and Kevin Bahl obtained their first profession objectives and New Jersey scored twice within the closing minute of the second interval, sending the Devils to a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday evening.

Tomas Tatar and Jesper Boqvist scored 22 seconds aside late within the second for a 4-2 lead. Yegor Sharangovich scored twice within the closing 5 minutes and added an help because the Devils received their second straight after breaking a five-game dropping streak with a victory Saturday in Dallas.

Nico Hischier had three assists and Nico Daws made 19 saves in his second consecutive victory.

Nick Schmaltz and Travis Boyd scored for the Coyotes, who’ve misplaced 4 in a row and 11 of 13. Schmaltz has a career-high 23 objectives and, with an help on Boyd’s purpose, he tied his profession greatest with 52 factors.

The Coyotes have scored 5 objectives of their final 4 video games and have eight objectives in six video games since dropping main scorer Clayton Keller to a season-ending damaged leg.

Fabian Zetterlund celebrates after scoring his first NHL purpose within the Devils’ 6-2 win over the Coyotes. AP

Zetterlund performed in his sixth NHL sport, his third since being recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League final Thursday. Bahl was enjoying in his fifteenth profession sport, his eighth this season.

Boyd put the Coyotes up 1-0 simply 73 seconds into the sport when he beat Daws with a fast wrist shot from the precise circle after taking a centering cross from Schmaltz.

Zetterlund tied it when he scored on a wrist shot after a cross-ice cross from Hischier to complete a 2-on-1 break at 10:51 of the primary interval. Zetterlund has three factors in three video games since being recalled from Utica.

Yegor Sharangovich scores a purpose on Karel Vejmelka throughout the Devils’ 6-2 win over the Coyotes. AP

Arizona’s Phil Kessel hit the far put up with 4 minutes left within the first, and Daws made two point-blank saves seconds aside on a Coyotes energy play a minute later to maintain the sport tied.

Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka made a sprawling save to disclaim Jesper Bratt on an influence play early within the second earlier than Bahl made it 2-1 on a slap shot from the precise level by means of site visitors at 5:24. Bahl one-timed a intelligent cross from behind the web from Nathan Bastian that caromed off the facet boards.

Coyotes defenseman Kyle Capobianco hit the precise put up halfway by means of the second.

Schmaltz left the ice after taking exhausting hit from Ty Smith with about 5 minutes remaining within the interval however got here again moments later and skated in alone on the precise facet for a power-play purpose to tie it 2-all at 18:36.

Tatar scored on a cross from Bratt at 19:14 after Vejmelka misplayed the puck behind the web and couldn’t get again into place. Boqvist swatted in a rebound in entrance 22 seconds later, when Vejmelka stopped Janne Kuokkanen’s excessive wrist shot however couldn’t management it.

Sharangovich scored twice within the closing 4:24 of the third.