Devils Fall Apart In Third Period, Lose To Maple Leafs

TORONTO (CBSNewYork/AP) — Auston Matthews had three targets and an help, and the Toronto Maple Leafs scored 4 occasions within the third interval to rally to a 6-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Monday night time.

Mitch Marner had a purpose and two assists, Ilya Mikheyev had a purpose and an help, and Jason Spezza additionally scored to assist the Maple Leafs win their fourth straight. Jack Campbell began and gave up three targets on 9 pictures earlier than he was pulled halfway by way of the primary interval. Petr Mrazek had 19 saves the remainder of the best way.

Nate the nice. pic.twitter.com/xsNMRweTRS — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 1, 2022

Jesper Boquist had a purpose and an help for New Jersey, and Pavel Zacha, Andreas Johnsson and Nathan Bastian additionally scored. Akira Schmid had 27 saves because the Devils misplaced their fifth straight.

The Maple Leafs trailed 4-2 after 40 minutes earlier than Spezza lifted a shot excessive into the highest of the online 4:16 into the third.

Marner then tied it with 6 1/2 minutes left off a faceoff due to some hustle from teammate Michael Bunting, who retrieved a unfastened puck after Matthews misplaced the draw.

Mikheyev put Toronto forward 5-4 with a short-handed purpose on a rush with Alex Kerfoot with 3:04 remaining, and Matthews accomplished his fifth profession hat trick with an empty-netter within the ultimate minute for his twenty eighth purpose of the season.

The win got here two days after the Maple Leafs overcame a two-goal, third-period deficit in Detroit to beat the Red Wings. It additionally denied the 21-year-old Schmid his first profession win.

The Devils bought off to a quick begin as Zacha scored simply 47 seconds into the sport, and Boqvist made it 2-0 at 6:20.

Matthews’ first of the night time 13 seconds later pulled the Maple Leafs inside one.

After Johnsson restored New Jersey’s two-goal lead at 9:10, Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe known as a timeout to scold his gamers and carry Campbell in favor of Mrazek.

Matthews bought Toronto again inside one on a tip-in with slightly below 5 minutes remaining within the opening interval.

Bastian pushed the Devils’ result in 4-2 at 7:33 of the second.

SOMBER

New Jersey was with out veteran head coach Lindy Ruff, who left the workforce to be along with his household again in Warburg, Alberta, after the dying of his 88-year-old father, Leeson.

UP NEXT

The groups conclude a home-and-set in New Jersey on Tuesday night time earlier than the All-Star break.

