Devils Score 5 Goals In 3rd Period To Beat Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Yegor Sharangovich triggered a five-goal blitz within the third interval and Jon Gillies made 27 saves because the New Jersey Devils rallied for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night time.

New Jersey, enjoying its third sport in 4 nights, gained back-to-back street video games for the primary time this season after beating Montreal on Tuesday.

“We stuck with it. It was a resilient effort,” Devils ahead Jimmy Vesey stated. “A lot of different guys stepped up. A big win for our group.”

Brayden Schenn had two objectives for the Blues. Klim Kostin and Justin Faulk additionally scored.

St. Louis, enjoying its first sport in 12 days, had gained 12 of the earlier 13 conferences between the groups.

“We’ve been off a long time. That could have been part of it,” coach Craig Berube stated.

Hischier scored twice, together with an empty-net objective with 9 seconds left.

Vesey, Jesper Boqvist, P.Ok. Subban and Michael McLeod additionally scored for the Devils, who jumped out to a 2-0 lead within the first interval.

St. Louis answered with three straight objectives, however New Jersey scored 5 in a span of 10:42 within the last interval.

“A tremendous comeback,” coach Lindy Ruff stated. “The second period got away from us a little. I thought our guys really responded in the third.”

Hischier broke a 3-all tie by firing a shot previous goalie Jordan Binnington with 8:26 left. Vesey pushed the result in 5-3 earlier than Schenn introduced the Blues inside one with 1:43 to play. Just 24 seconds later, Boqvist made it 6-4.

Sharangovich tied it at 3 off a cross from Hischier with 10:52 remaining.

“After that (Montreal) game, definitely there was a boost of morale,” Vesey stated. “We’re hoping to keep the ball rolling.”

Faulk snapped a 2-all tie with a second-period drive that hit the submit after which bounced off the suitable leg of Gillies earlier than trickling throughout the objective line.

Kostin scored for the primary time in 30 video games, one-timing a feed from Oskar Sundqvist.

Schenn tied it by slapping in a unfastened puck from shut vary whereas diving throughout the ice early within the second.

Subban scored on a drive from the excessive slot simply 2:12 into the sport.

Gillies improved to 3-6-1. He performed one sport for the Blues this season earlier than being traded on Dec. 15. He made 36 saves in a 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Dec. 12.

Binnngton gave up two objectives on the primary 9 pictures he confronted and fell to 11-10-3.

“Anyone can beat anyone at any time and we’ve got to realize that,” Schenn stated. “They stuck it to us.”

ANTE UP

Berube signed a three-year contract extension Wednesday. The 56-year-old coach is 133-72-30 in three-plus seasons with the Blues. He guided them to a Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

“Why would I want to be anywhere else?” Berube stated.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Blues: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

