Dew sets Brisbane challenge for AFL Suns

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew has dismissed the suggestion Brisbane’s latest dominance within the AFL’s Queensland rivalry is making a psychological block for the Suns.

The Lions have received the previous six conferences between the 2 golf equipment by a mean margin of 51 factors.

In the newest assembly of the 2 groups, the Suns held a 27-point halftime lead earlier than being blown away on the Gabba because the Lions kicked 13 second-half objectives to only one to win by 49 factors.

Dew nonetheless believes that sequence has extra to do with Brisbane’s emergence as a real high 4 staff quite than any psychological hurdle for his staff.

“We’ve been in chasing-them-down mode,” Dew mentioned.

“It’s another opportunity to test ourselves. It’s great for Queensland footy.

“We wish to suppose that we’re not distant. Last 12 months we have been going rather well at half-time (simply) could not maintain it, so there’s our problem.

“They have been able to sustain four-quarter efforts more often than not.

“Our guys are up for the problem and it is at all times a superb sport, loads of spirit, physicality.

“That’s good, bring on Sunday.”

Last weekend’s loss to in-form St Kilda has the Suns at 2-3 however of their two video games at dwelling this season they’ve pushed Melbourne and inflicted the one defeat on Carlton in 2022.

Dew says Mabior Chol (groin) and Jack Lukosius (knee) stay an opportunity to characteristic towards the Lions having skilled earlier within the week however a closing choice on both will rely on how they fare at Thursday’s essential coaching run.

“The main session is where we start to lift the bar and we’ll set the bar really high on both,” he mentioned.

“Take no risks. AFL’s too hard now.

“If they are not proper, they are not proper, it turns into fairly apparent. We’ll simply maintain an open thoughts.”

The Suns coach additionally gave David Swallow the all-clear regardless of struggling a dislocated finger towards the Saints.