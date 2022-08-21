Dhanashree condemns ‘hateful, hurtful’ rumours around her relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal, leg-spinner responds – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Amid the rumours across the rift between Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his spouse Dhanashree Verma, the latter broke her silence and shared an emotional submit on Instagram on Sunday.

The rumours had emerged after Dhanashree reportedly eliminated ‘Chahal’ from her Instagram profile and the leg spinner as properly put up a narrative with the phrases, “starting a new life.”

Dhanashree shared an extended message on her Instagram account and likewise mentioned that she has been affected by an ACL ligament damage and was unable to make any vital motion and was below stringent relaxation.

“I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament. I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab every day). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including my husband, my family, and my closest friends,” Dhanashree wrote.

The choreographer added that listening to and seeing social media posts a couple of rift between her and Chahal had been ‘hateful’ and ‘hurtful’. Social media as regular had gone right into a frenzy and began making memes and jokes across the concern.

“I was trying really hard to wrap my head around this shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately. This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining, to say the least.”

Chahal responded “My Woman” with just a few emoticons within the feedback and gained the hearts of their followers.

Earlier, Chahal had also shared a message on his Instagram story asking the followers to not imagine within the divorce rumours that had been spreading like wildfire.

Dhanashree mentioned that she feels higher now and has additionally learnt from this expertise making her stronger than earlier. She concluded with the initials of DVC, whereby C would stand for Chahal.

