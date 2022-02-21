Dhanashree Verma dances to Alia Bhatt’s Dholida song from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Dhanashree Verma Chahal is a social media sensation for her superbly choreographed dance strikes and in her newest Instagram Reel, she is seen dancing to Alia Bhatt’s newest track Dholida from her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the video, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s spouse Dhanashree is seen carrying a saree together with her hair tied in a bun identical to Alia Bhatt’s character within the film. She grooves to the track Dholida with nice vitality.

“Felt empowered being in Gangubai’s shoes,” she captioned the video.

The video, which was uploaded two days in the past, has acquired 1.9 million views to this point.

Watch the energetic dance efficiency beneath:

Her husband Yuzvendra Chahal commented on the video with “Haaye” together with hearth and coronary heart emojis.

“Queen,” wrote one other Instagram person.

“Superb… Garba dancing style reminded of Daya bhen from Tarak Mehta ka ooltah chashma,” commented a person.

Choreographer Dhanashree is understood to submit her dance movies on Instagram on newest hits.

A couple of days in the past, she was seen grooving to songs from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.

On Valentine’s Day, she danced to the viral track Kacha Badam alongside together with her mom.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to launch on February 25.

What do you consider Dhanashree’s newest dance video?