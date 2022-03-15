Dhanashree Verma dances with Madhuri Dixit, video wows people

Dhanashree Verma is a daily person of Instagram. She usually shares movies showcasing her dancing by herself or with others. Case in level, this video which exhibits a really particular particular person becoming a member of the choreographer to shake a leg together with her. It is none aside from actor Madhuri Dixit Nene. The video, since being posted, has wowed individuals. There is an opportunity that it’ll have the identical impact on you too.

“Not just Monday it’s a lifetime motivation. Danced with our favourite @madhuridixitnene,” she wrote whereas posting the video. In her caption she additionally talked about that they captured the video throughout a “fun shoot” for Netflix India. Verma additional added that the clip is captured by wedding ceremony photographer Rohit Sulakhe.

The video opens to indicate Dhanashree Verma and Madhuri Dixit grooving to a well-liked tune by brotherstwinz together with RJ Abhinav, standup comic and author Aishwarya Mohanraj, and content material creator Mithilesh Patankar.

Take a have a look at the video:

The publish has been shared about 23 hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has accrued almost 2.1 lakh likes, together with one from actor Aparshakti Khurana. People additionally posted numerous feedback whereas reacting to the video. Some additionally posted clapping or coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Wow, just beautiful,” wrote an Instagram person. “Fantastic,” commented one other. “Superb,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?