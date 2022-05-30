Dhanashree Verma prompts Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler to dance in viral video, Aparshakti Khurana reacts

In the IPL 2022 remaining match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, the previous crew emerged victorious. Following this, an array of images and movies associated to each groups have surfaced throughout social media. Just like this video that has been shared by choreographer Dhanashree Verma, collectively together with her husband and Rajasthan Royals crew member Yuzvendra Chahal. The video additionally options Chahal’s teammate and batsman Jos Buttler. With Dhanashree Verma within the video, one will be certain of the truth that there will probably be some dancing concerned. Lo and behold, there may be a lot of enjoyable and dancing by the 2 ace cricketers.

With undeterred spirits, the duo will be seen dancing together with Dhanashree Verma. She captioned it, “This is us. The pink between the orange and purple.” The caption made a reference to the 2 gamers successful the Orange Cap and Purple Cap following the conclusion of IPL 2022. While the Orange Cap was gained by Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal acquired the Purple cap.

The video has lifted the temper for a lot of Rajasthan Royals supporters on Instagram, together with those that merely loved the dance video.

Watch the viral video shared by Dhanashree Verma proper right here:

The dance video has been shared on Instagram a little bit over three hours in the past however has already raked up a whopping 2.3 million views on it. It has additionally prompted a number of feedback together with one from actor Aparshakti Khurana who posted the emoji of a purple coronary heart in response to this video.

“Joss The Boss,” wrote a person. “Happy vibes all around,” identified one other. “This one is (heart emoji) Winning and losing are the parts of the game but the memories we make remain forever! Love the reel,” posted a 3rd.

What do you consider this viral dance video that includes Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler?