Dhanush shares photo of himself with his pet dogs. Says long-due reunion

Actor Dhanush on Monday took to Instagram to share a candy photograph of him along with his pet canine whom he will need to have met after a very long time as he wrote that it was a long-due reunion. The actor is seen with a Husky canine on his lap and one by his facet whereas two black Labradors are additionally within the photograph. Uploaded 4 hours in the past, the photograph has already acquired greater than 6.50 lakh likes.

“A long due reunion!! So happy to be with my boys again,” he wrote within the caption. He additionally put the names of his pet canine within the caption as hashtags King, Kong, Genghis and Caesar.

“Most gentle and well behaved pack!!” Gitanjali Selvaraghavan commented on the publish. Actor Elli Avram reacted with a coronary heart confronted emoji. “Love you Thalaiva,” commented an Instagram person.

Dhanush’s love for his canine is well-known and he retains sharing photographs of his pooches.

In a publish shared on August 31 final yr, he welcomed the 2 huskies into his household. “Welcome to the family #King and #Kong. Looking forward to all the new adventures together,” he wrote as caption.

His final movie Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar had launched on December 24 final yr.

