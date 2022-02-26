Dharamsala weather in focus as India hunt for 11th straight T20 win against injury-hit Sri Lanka
SL’s batting line-up could possibly be bolstered after new squad members have been added
After their early exit on the final T20 World Cup, India have taken a couple of steps in the appropriate route, particularly with their high three batters displaying extra intent. With Venkatesh stepping up with each bat and ball and Ravindra Jadeja making a comeback, they appear to have a sixth bowling possibility coated as nicely.
However, their fielding, particularly catching, is one space that also wants work. The three catches dropped on Thursday may have proved pricey on one other day. If their aim is to be the most effective fielding facet on the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, as Rohit Sharma stated after the match, they are going to look to enhance on these metrics.
In the absence of Theekshana (and Wanindu Hasaranga), it should as soon as once more be right down to Jeffrey Vandersay and Praveen Jayawickrama to shoulder the duty within the spin division. The tempo assault seems comparatively skilled and settled however for Sri Lanka to beat India at house, not solely their bowlers but additionally their batters want to return good. Sri Lanka know that, and due to this fact have added Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya de Silva to the T20I squad with the 2 accidents.
Form information
India WWWWW (final 5 accomplished T20Is, most up-to-date first)
Sri Lanka LWLLL
In the highlight
Team information
Ruturaj Gaikwad was dominated out of the primary T20I after he complained of ache in his proper wrist, which is affecting his batting. If he stays unavailable, India may go in with an unchanged XI.
India (possible): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Venkatesh Iyer, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
To infuse some expertise into the batting line-up, Sri Lanka may change Kamil Mishara with Danushka Gunathilaka, whereas Dinesh Chandimal may make means for Dickwella.
Sri Lanka (possible): 1 Danushka Gunathilaka, 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Janith Liyanage, 5 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Jeffrey Vandersay, 10 Praveen Jayawickrama, 11 Lahiru Kumara
Pitch and circumstances
Stats and trivia
Quotes
“We have been very predictable in the games against big teams, thinking much about keeping our wickets in hand and slogging in the second half of the innings. But right now it’s very simple. All of us are so talented, we have got shots in our pockets and the captain and the coach believe in us. So we have to just go there and play our game. If the ball is there then we need to go for it rather than just taking a single.”
Ishan Kishan on India’s strategy with the bat at first of the innings
