Dharamsala weather in focus as India hunt for 11th straight T20 win against injury-hit Sri Lanka

With each India and Sri Lanka lacking lots of their first-choice gamers, it was going to be a battle of bench strengths. Few nations benefit from the depth India have and that was evident in the course of the first T20I in Lucknow. The 62-run win margin, enormous in itself, seems much more crushing while you look at India’s bowling card. Their 4 frontline bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal – did not full their quotas as India tried Venkatesh Iyer and Deepak Hooda for 3 overs every.

After their early exit on the final T20 World Cup, India have taken a couple of steps in the appropriate route, particularly with their high three batters displaying extra intent. With Venkatesh stepping up with each bat and ball and Ravindra Jadeja making a comeback, they appear to have a sixth bowling possibility coated as nicely.

However, their fielding, particularly catching, is one space that also wants work. The three catches dropped on Thursday may have proved pricey on one other day. If their aim is to be the most effective fielding facet on the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, as Rohit Sharma stated after the match, they are going to look to enhance on these metrics.

After their first T20I loss, Sri Lanka have been dealt another blow on Friday: Mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana and batter Kusal Mendis have been dominated out of the T20I sequence with their hamstring accidents.

In the absence of Theekshana (and Wanindu Hasaranga), it should as soon as once more be right down to Jeffrey Vandersay and Praveen Jayawickrama to shoulder the duty within the spin division. The tempo assault seems comparatively skilled and settled however for Sri Lanka to beat India at house, not solely their bowlers but additionally their batters want to return good. Sri Lanka know that, and due to this fact have added Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya de Silva to the T20I squad with the 2 accidents.

Form information

India WWWWW (final 5 accomplished T20Is, most up-to-date first)

Sri Lanka LWLLL

In the highlight

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struggled together with his kind and health, however every so often he reveals what peak Bhuvneshwar brings to the desk, together with his capacity to swing the brand new ball and ship yorkers and slower ones on the dying. In the previous couple of years,has struggled together with his kind and health, however every so often he reveals what peak Bhuvneshwar brings to the desk, together with his capacity to swing the brand new ball and ship yorkers and slower ones on the dying. Last year, when England posted 188 for 8 of their unsuccessful chase of 225, Bhuvneshwar had figures of 4-0-15-2. Last week, his four-run nineteenth over in opposition to West Indies all however sealed the sport for India. On Thursday, he dented Sri Lanka’s chase with 2 for 9 from two overs. India wish to see extra of that from him earlier than the World Cup comes round.

Bhuvnewshwar Kumar rocked Sri Lanka with two early blows BCCI

Charith Asalanka was among the many high 5 run scorers on the 2021 T20 World Cup. He had a troublesome time in Australia earlier this month, the place he managed simply 64 runs in 5 innings (common 12.80, strike charge 114.28), however confirmed encouraging indicators throughout his unbeaten 53 off 47 balls on Thursday. In reality, he was the one Sri Lanka batter to indicate any struggle. was among the many high 5 run scorers on the 2021 T20 World Cup. He had a troublesome time in Australia earlier this month, the place he managed simply 64 runs in 5 innings (common 12.80, strike charge 114.28), however confirmed encouraging indicators throughout his unbeaten 53 off 47 balls on Thursday. In reality, he was the one Sri Lanka batter to indicate any struggle.

Team information

Ruturaj Gaikwad was dominated out of the primary T20I after he complained of ache in his proper wrist, which is affecting his batting. If he stays unavailable, India may go in with an unchanged XI.

India (possible): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Venkatesh Iyer, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

To infuse some expertise into the batting line-up, Sri Lanka may change Kamil Mishara with Danushka Gunathilaka, whereas Dinesh Chandimal may make means for Dickwella.

Sri Lanka (possible): 1 Danushka Gunathilaka, 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Janith Liyanage, 5 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Jeffrey Vandersay, 10 Praveen Jayawickrama, 11 Lahiru Kumara

Pitch and circumstances

The last time India have been to play a world match in scenic Dharamsala, rain did not enable even a coin toss. The similar factor had happened throughout their final scheduled T20I right here. And rain may play spoilsport on Saturday as nicely. Given the final T20I in Dharamsala was performed again in 2016, it is troublesome to say how the pitch will behave.

Stats and trivia

Since shedding to New Zealand on the T20 World Cup, India have gained ten T20Is on the trot. The record for essentially the most successive T20I wins is held collectively by Afghanistan and Romania with 12 wins.

Sri Lanka have gained three and misplaced 12 of the 16 T20Is they’ve performed in India. Their win-loss ratio of 0.250 is their joint-worst in any nation.

Chahal’s 67 T20I wickets at the moment are the most for India. He overtook Bumrah, who has 66 scalps.

Quotes

“We have been very predictable in the games against big teams, thinking much about keeping our wickets in hand and slogging in the second half of the innings. But right now it’s very simple. All of us are so talented, we have got shots in our pockets and the captain and the coach believe in us. So we have to just go there and play our game. If the ball is there then we need to go for it rather than just taking a single.”

Ishan Kishan on India’s strategy with the bat at first of the innings