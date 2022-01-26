Dhokla and khandvi ice cream roll is a thing and people are not happy

“Why” might be the query you can be asking after seeing this video that reveals an eatery getting ready ice cream roll with Dhokla and Khandvi. After momo and dosa, these well-known road meals are new components for ice cream roll fusion dishes. The video displaying the preparation has now left individuals irked, there’s a probability that it’ll have the identical impact on you too.

The video is posted on the meals running a blog Instagram web page thegreatindianfoodie. “Dhokla aur khandvi ice cream bhi ek cheez hai. Pta hai aapko? [Do you know Dhokla and Khandvi ice cream is a thing?],” they wrote.

Take a have a look at the video showcasing the fusion food dish:

Since being posted a couple of days in the past, the video has gathered greater than 6,200 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally gathered feedback from many, together with Neha Deepak Shah – the primary runners up for Masterchef India Season 4. “NO no No!!” she wrote whereas reacting to the video.

“Chii,” posted one other. “Koi to rok lo,” posted one other. “Seriously!!!! Why??” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?