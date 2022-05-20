Dhoni likely to lead Super Kings in IPL 2023

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings haven’t had a contented IPL 2022, however they’ve a leg-up for the following version: MS Dhoni will likely be with the group as a participant subsequent season and, importantly, is anticipated to stay their captain.

ESPNcricinfo has learnt that Dhoni, now nearly 41 years outdated, has advised the group administration that he will likely be obtainable for the 2023 IPL. In one other shot within the arm for the four-time IPL champions, it has been learnt that Ravindra Jadeja , who left the Super Kings camp following an harm, may even be within the combine for the 2023 season. This debunks the notion that Jadeja had fallen out with Dhoni and the group administration after the captaincy swap just a little greater than midway into Super Kings’ 2022 season.

The developments are important for Super Kings, who play their closing league match of the continued season this night towards Rajasthan Royals. With simply 4 wins up to now in 13 matches, Super Kings are ninth on the factors desk, simply above Mumbai Indians.

It was on May 1, forward of Super Kings’ ninth league match , towards Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune, that Dhoni returned because the group’s captain. This, after Jadeja had determined to step down , having taken the reins from Dhoni at first of the season.

At the toss, when Danny Morrison requested Dhoni whether or not he could be seen in motion in 2023, Dhoni had given a cryptic reply: “You’ll definitely see me in the yellow jersey – whether it’s this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey you will have to wait and watch.”

The concern of the Super Kings’ captaincy has been within the information proper from the start of the season; when, simply two days earlier than the primary recreation of IPL 2022, it was introduced that Jadeja could be main them; when a run of losses stored Super Kings within the backside two of the factors desk; when the choice was made to return the captaincy to Dhoni after which Jadeja abruptly exited the competitors.

After successful the primary match on his return to captaincy, Dhoni had spoken in regards to the circumstances that pressured him to take again the captaincy. He defined that captaincy was “having an effect” on Jadeja’s recreation, and that the group administration had ultimately determined that they wanted Jadeja the participant extra.

“What is important is once you become the captain, you have to take care of many things,” Dhoni had advised Star Sports after the Sunrisers match. “And that also includes taking care of your own game. And with him, his mind was working a lot.

“It’s not simple to regulate your thoughts, it is the strongest characteristic… physique, physiques, all of these issues are advantageous, however as soon as your thoughts begins working and it needs to contribute extra: okay, what is the mixture I can play with; okay, who can bowl at what level of time. It would not actually cease. So, what actually occurs is the person is just not in a position to chill out – even when he closes his eyes and needs to sleep, the thoughts remains to be working.

“So what I felt was, it was having an effect on his game also. When he was going in to bat, or when it comes to his preparation, is putting this [extra] burden affecting his game? Because I would love to have Jadeja as a bowler and batter and fielder. Captaincy, fair enough. Even if you relieve [him of] captaincy, and if he is at his best [as a player], that’s what we really want because we were also losing a great fielder. We were struggling [to find] a deep-midwicket fielder.”

Dhoni, the Super Kings captain proper by their journey within the IPL – bar the 2 years the franchise was banned following the spot-fixing scandal of 2013 and the primary few matches of the continued season – and Jadeja had been each a part of the quartet retained by Super Kings forward of the 2022 gamers’ public sale. While Jadeja was retained as the primary choose at INR 16 crore, Dhoni was the second participant retained at INR 14 crore.

Dhoni, who will likely be near 42 by the following IPL, is already the oldest participant within the match. Though he is among the fittest gamers round in addition to one of the crucial astute captains, the query about Super Kings’ subsequent captain has been posed typically to each Dhoni and the Super Kings administration over the previous few years.

Last October, instantly after Super Kings received the 2021 IPL, N Srinivasan, the Super Kings’ proprietor, stated that Dhoni would all the time be “ part and parcel ” of not simply the franchise, but additionally town of Chennai and the state of Tamil Nadu. “There is no CSK without Dhoni and there is no Dhoni without CSK,” Srinivasan had stated.