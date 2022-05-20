Dhoni likely to lead Super Kings in IPL 2023
The developments are important for Super Kings, who play their closing league match of the continued season this night towards Rajasthan Royals. With simply 4 wins up to now in 13 matches, Super Kings are ninth on the factors desk, simply above Mumbai Indians.
At the toss, when Danny Morrison requested Dhoni whether or not he could be seen in motion in 2023, Dhoni had given a cryptic reply: “You’ll definitely see me in the yellow jersey – whether it’s this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey you will have to wait and watch.”
The concern of the Super Kings’ captaincy has been within the information proper from the start of the season; when, simply two days earlier than the primary recreation of IPL 2022, it was introduced that Jadeja could be main them; when a run of losses stored Super Kings within the backside two of the factors desk; when the choice was made to return the captaincy to Dhoni after which Jadeja abruptly exited the competitors.
After successful the primary match on his return to captaincy, Dhoni had spoken in regards to the circumstances that pressured him to take again the captaincy. He defined that captaincy was “having an effect” on Jadeja’s recreation, and that the group administration had ultimately determined that they wanted Jadeja the participant extra.
“What is important is once you become the captain, you have to take care of many things,” Dhoni had advised Star Sports after the Sunrisers match. “And that also includes taking care of your own game. And with him, his mind was working a lot.
“It’s not simple to regulate your thoughts, it is the strongest characteristic… physique, physiques, all of these issues are advantageous, however as soon as your thoughts begins working and it needs to contribute extra: okay, what is the mixture I can play with; okay, who can bowl at what level of time. It would not actually cease. So, what actually occurs is the person is just not in a position to chill out – even when he closes his eyes and needs to sleep, the thoughts remains to be working.
“So what I felt was, it was having an effect on his game also. When he was going in to bat, or when it comes to his preparation, is putting this [extra] burden affecting his game? Because I would love to have Jadeja as a bowler and batter and fielder. Captaincy, fair enough. Even if you relieve [him of] captaincy, and if he is at his best [as a player], that’s what we really want because we were also losing a great fielder. We were struggling [to find] a deep-midwicket fielder.”
Dhoni, who will likely be near 42 by the following IPL, is already the oldest participant within the match. Though he is among the fittest gamers round in addition to one of the crucial astute captains, the query about Super Kings’ subsequent captain has been posed typically to each Dhoni and the Super Kings administration over the previous few years.
A month later, whereas felicitating Dhoni and the group for successful their fourth IPL title, Srinivasan had reiterated, “People keep bugging him, ‘are you going to continue?’ Arrey, he’s there, I say. He’s not gone anywhere. Why don’t you understand the fact that he’s there. He’s still there. With us.”
Nagraj Gollapudi is information editor at ESPNcricinfo