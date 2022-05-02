Dhoni says ‘burden’ of CSK captaincy ‘affected’ Jadeja’s mind

Back in his first recreation as Chennai Super Kings captain since giving up the function at the beginning of IPL 2022, MS Dhoni has steered that the stress of main a aspect had taken a toll on Ravindra Jadeja , and that it had “burdened his prep and performances”.

Speaking to the host broadcaster Star Sports after Super Kings clinched a 13-run win in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhoni mentioned that the plan had all the time been for Jadeja to take over as captain this season, and that whereas he had lent his assist, he didn’t need to actively intervene with Jadeja’s choices.

“I think Jadeja knew last season that he would be captaining this year,” Dhoni mentioned. “For the first two games, I simply oversaw his work and let him be later. After that, I insisted that he take his own decisions and bear responsibility for them.

“Once you turn out to be captain, it means a whole lot of calls for are available in. But it affected his thoughts because the duties grew. I believe captaincy burdened his prep and performances.

“So it was a gradual transition. Spoon-feeding doesn’t really help the captain, on the field you have to take those crucial decisions and you have to take responsibility for those decisions.

“Once you turn out to be the captain, we’ve to care for many issues and that additionally consists of your personal recreation.”

Dhoni hoped that with Jadeja freed from the pressures of captaincy, it would reignite the allrounder’s form, particularly on the field, where Super Kings have been sloppy, dropping several straightforward catches.

“Even in the event you relieve the captaincy and in case you are at your finest and that is what we wish. We have been additionally shedding an important fielder, we’re struggling for a deep midwicket fielder, nonetheless we’ve dropped 17-18 catches and that is a matter of concern.

“These are tough games and hopefully we will comeback strong, important to communicate with the bowlers.”

Dhoni additionally credited his bowlers, notably the spinners, for making use of the brakes on Sunrisers throughout their chase of 203.

“The phase that really worked for us was when the spinners were bowling after six overs. We have had quite a few good batting performances, but we have also given a couple of overs that went for 25-26 runs, and even when you score 200, it really comes down to 175-180 in 19 overs.