DHS pauses much-scrutinized disinformation group for review but slams ‘gross mischaracterizations’

The Department of Homeland Security mentioned Wednesday it was pausing its short-lived Disinformation Governance Board pending a evaluate of the bigger technique behind it. The particular person tapped to guide the group, former Wilson Center fellow Nina Jankowicz, mentioned she had resigned consequently.

Both Jankowicz and a DHS spokesperson mentioned the group had itself turn into a goal of disinformation since its creation was introduced in late April. A DHS official went additional on Wednesday, saying Jankowicz was “the subject of some particularly vicious and unfair attacks.”

As the official prompt, Jankowicz turned the face of conservative-fueled criticism, a few of it in private phrases. Others voiced issues about her background: Jankowicz, who’s routinely outspoken on Twitter, had publicly criticized Republicans and sowed doubt concerning the accuracy of press studies crucial of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

More broadly, the disinformation board discovered detractors within the GOP and a few main civil liberties teams over the scope of its work. That scrutiny was fueled by an admittedly clumsy rollout — akin to a complicated identify — in addition to an initial lack of specifics about the board’s operations.

In an interview with ABC News final week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas mentioned the board wasn’t rolled out “effectively,” however that its work was “exactly contrary” to the way it was being portrayed.

“It was intended to ensure coordination across the Department’s component agencies as they protect Americans from disinformation that threatens the homeland,” a DHS spokesperson mentioned in an announcement on Wednesday. “The Board has been grossly and intentionally mischaracterized: it was never about censorship or policing speech in any manner. It was designed to ensure we fulfill our mission to protect the homeland, while protecting core Constitutional rights.”

“However,” the spokesperson continued, “false attacks have become a significant distraction from the Department’s vitally important work to combat disinformation that threatens the safety and security of the American people.”

The board is now on maintain awaiting a report and a evaluate of technique for a way the division can fight disinformation successfully whereas nonetheless defending civil liberties. That work might be dealt with by members of the just lately revamped Homeland Security Advisory Council. The DHS mentioned that former Secretary Michael Chertoff and former Deputy Attorney General Jamie Gorelick had been tapped by Mayorkas to supply suggestions on the way forward for the group inside 75 days.

“During the HSAC’s review … the Department’s critical work across several administrations to address disinformation that threatens the security of our country will continue,” the DHS spokesperson mentioned.

In her personal assertion on Wednesday, Jankowicz mentioned, “With the Board’s work paused and its future uncertain, and I have decided to leave DHS to return to my work in the public sphere. … It is deeply disappointing that mischaracterizations of the Board became a distraction from the Department’s vital work, and indeed, along with recent events globally and nationally, embodies why it is necessary.”

“I maintain my commitment to building awareness of disinformation’s threats and trust the Department will do the same,” Jankowciz mentioned.

Administration officers emphasised that the choice to quickly droop the board was partially because of the “extreme” response from those that disagreed with it.

“There have been gross mischaracterizations of what the board what the board’s work would be and there have been grotesque personal attacks,” one official mentioned Wednesday. “And the reaction has candidly become a distraction to the department’s important work in addressing disinformation to security.”

Mayorkas himself in the end made the transfer to reassess the board earlier than the group ever hosted its first assembly, in keeping with the official. Asked if the choice was politically motivated, the official mentioned the broader level was to make sure the success of the division’s mission to counter misinformation campaigns, which the federal government believes compromise safety.

The DHS had been on the defensive concerning the board for weeks, with Mayorkas being pressed by Republicans about it throughout a Senate listening to earlier this month.

The division beforehand admitted that “there has been confusion about the working group, its role, and its activities” and vowed to work on constructing better public belief.

DHS has mentioned the the panel wouldn’t be concerned in managing division operations and Mayorkas mentioned the group would “bring together the experts throughout our department to ensure that our ongoing work in combating disinformation is done in a way that does not infringe on free speech, a fundamental constitutional right embedded in the First Amendment, nor on the right of privacy or other civil rights and civil liberties.”

Addressing disinformation is a significant homeland safety precedence and DHS had mentioned the brand new board would help counter false claims from human smugglers and Russia. A homeland safety spokesperson confused that work once more on Wednesday, noting “malicious efforts spread by foreign adversaries, human traffickers, and transnational criminal organizations.”

Some Republicans cheered the board’s suspension, renewing assaults that it was “Orwellian” in nature and would, regardless of DHS’ statements in any other case, be “policing” U.S. residents.

“This board was only successful in reinforcing that the Department of Homeland Security’s priorities are severely misplaced,” Rep. Mike Turner, of Ohio, and New York Rep. John Katko mentioned in a joint assertion Wednesday. “When the border crisis is worsening daily, cyber-attacks from adversaries are threatening to cripple our critical infrastructure, the rise in violent crime is putting Americans across the country in danger, and disrupted supply chains are having devastating impacts on Americans, DHS is focused on policing Americans’ free speech.”

But the group was warily obtained by some civil liberties advocates, too.

“The burden is on the government to explain why a Homeland Security Department needs a disinformation board in the first place,” Ben Wizner, director of ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, advised ABC News on Wednesday. “They really have only themselves to blame for the political backlash, given that they announced this without offering any clarity about the mission or scope of the board.”

A bunch of First Amendment-focused organizations wrote to Mayorkas earlier this month asking for the kind of re-evaluation that DHS has now introduced.

“The Department has demonstrated a readiness to cross the legal bounds of privacy and speech rights. Coupled with the Department’s checkered record on civil liberties, the Department’s muddled announcement of the Board has squandered the trust that would be required for the Board to fulfill its mission,” the teams, led by the nonprofit Protect Democracy, mentioned in an announcement.

Former Acting Head of Intelligence and Analysis at DHS John Cohen, who can also be an ABC News contributor, mentioned the obligations of the board had been broadly misunderstood.

“The intention of the board was to facilitate the discussion on policy issues impacting the department, it was meant to ensure that the department protected privacy and civil liberties, as they move to evaluate threat related online content,” Cohen mentioned.

Cohen, who helped arise the disinformation board and left the division final month, mentioned earlier in May that the board addressed a communication difficulty inside the division.

“It didn’t coordinate operational activities, it wasn’t governing intelligence operations, it had no input on how organizations collect intelligence or information,” he mentioned then. “It was simply intended to be a working group that would gather on an ad hoc basis to address matters of policy.”