Türkiye doesn’t have preconditions for dialogue with the Syrian

regime and talks needs to be goal-oriented, Foreign Minister Mevlut

Cavushoglu stated Tuesday, Trend stories citing Daily Sabah.

Türkiye follows a “results-oriented” coverage in Syria, the highest

diplomat famous, stressing the significance of the nation’s

territorial integrity and the necessity to clear terrorist organizations

from it.

“There are not any preconditions for dialogue, however what’s the

goal of the talks? The nation must be cleared of

terrorists, our border safety is vital, and Syria’s

territorial integrity and political integrity are vital. It is

vital that individuals can return to the nation safely. It’s not

essentially a requirement, however what are its goal and objective? Our

Syria coverage is at all times solution-oriented,” Cavushoglu stated talking

to Haber Global information broadcaster within the capital Ankara.