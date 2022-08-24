Dialogue with Syrian regime should be goal-oriented – Cavushoglu
Türkiye doesn’t have preconditions for dialogue with the Syrian
regime and talks needs to be goal-oriented, Foreign Minister Mevlut
Cavushoglu stated Tuesday, Trend stories citing Daily Sabah.
Türkiye follows a “results-oriented” coverage in Syria, the highest
diplomat famous, stressing the significance of the nation’s
territorial integrity and the necessity to clear terrorist organizations
from it.
“There are not any preconditions for dialogue, however what’s the
goal of the talks? The nation must be cleared of
terrorists, our border safety is vital, and Syria’s
territorial integrity and political integrity are vital. It is
vital that individuals can return to the nation safely. It’s not
essentially a requirement, however what are its goal and objective? Our
Syria coverage is at all times solution-oriented,” Cavushoglu stated talking
to Haber Global information broadcaster within the capital Ankara.