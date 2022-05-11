Diamanti to miss United ALM finals tilt

Western United must tackle their A-League Men finals marketing campaign with out their greatest star after Alessandro Diamanti confirmed his knee damage is season-ending.

Diamanti underwent a knee arthroscopy on the weekend to get to the foundation of a “mystery” damage that has sidelined him since February 20.

While he has averted critical damage, Diamanti, who arrived to Wednesday’s finals launch with a crutch, will not play once more this season.

United play in Saturday’s elimination closing in opposition to Wellington at AAMI Park.

“I’m out and it’s sad for me because you how much passion I have for my job, for the game, also for Australia, for the A-League,” he stated.

“It’s a bit sad because I want to play on the big stage and I deserve to play because we deserve to play.”

Diamanti was blissful to keep away from critical damage and was turning his focus to rehabilitation.

“It’s nothing, a clean-up. There was some issues since a couple of months ago. It was like John Aloisi said, a little mystery.

“So now we discovered what I obtained and now I’m able to rehab, able to work out, prepared to come back again like I need.

“It was something mechanic. We took a look, we cleaned and nothing’s wrong. I’m lucky because it’s the first surgery after a 23-year career.”

Diamanti, 39, is out of contract at season’s finish however indicated if he recovered effectively, he would look to go round once more.

“My signing with my club will never be a problem because we have an unbelievable relationship so we can decide what we want to do. We are adults, no?” he stated.

“I’m just focused on my rehab, I just focus to come back like I want. I want to come back fit, I want to come back to make the difference like I have always done in my life.

“I (am at) the age additionally to cease, 39. It’s previous.

“But if I’m honest, if I’m still with this passion, if I can train every day like I want and enjoy around the pitch, enjoy the guys, the training ground, Australia, why not?”

Diamanti has been a vocal presence on United’s bench via his damage and can proceed to take action, earlier than returning to Italy for a long-awaited vacation.

“After we’ve won a grand final, we celebrate and I bring the trophy to Italy, to share it with my friends,” he stated with fun.