Diaspora group: Ethiopia PM open to talks with Tigray forces

Ethiopia’s prime minister has stated there might be negotiations on a cease-fire between his authorities and the rival Tigray forces who’ve been waging struggle for nearly 15 months, the chairman of a diaspora group that had a non-public assembly with him advised The Associated Press.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has by no means stated so publicly as worldwide mediation efforts proceed amid one of many world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Mesfin Tegenu, chairman of the American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee, on Tuesday described the tone of Saturday’s five-hour assembly with the prime minister as “a very earnest desire to stop this thing. … Of course, the other side must be willing.” The prime minister “said that there will be negotiations, reasonable negotiations, that will keep the interest of the integrity of the nation first,” and the brand new US particular envoy who visited Ethiopia final week “would have ideas” in regards to the course of, Mesfin stated.

Even approaching negotiations between Ethiopia’s authorities and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which dominated the nation’s repressive authorities earlier than Abiy took workplace, has been a problem partly as a result of the federal government declared the TPLF a terrorist group after the struggle started in November 2020.

The struggle shifted late final month when the Tigray forces, who had been shifting nearer to the capital, Addis Ababa, retreated into their northern area underneath stress from a drone-supported army offensive. Ethiopia’s army on the time stated it will not pursue the fighters additional, opening the way in which for renewed mediation efforts. But lethal drone strikes have continued, killing civilians in Tigray.

The determination to not pursue was an unpopular one for a lot of Ethiopians, Mesfin advised the AP. “Most people wanted (the prime minister) to advance, really finish this war,” he stated. That’s why his committee requested a gathering, he stated. They anticipated Abiy’s deputy or chief of workers to attend, however the prime minister walked in.

At first the dialogue was “a little hostile” to Abiy, Mesfin stated, however the prime minister advised the diaspora group that “you have to trust me on this one.” He advised them that the Tigray forces had been contained, and that not pushing additional into the Tigray area provides the federal government time to “force” ethnic Tigrayans to rethink their assist for the fighters.

“They want the population to push the TPLF to negotiate,” Mesfin stated of Abiy’s authorities. He described the prime minister, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who has largely shied away from the worldwide highlight for the reason that struggle started, as “charming at times, serious most of the time, very patient with us. He listened.”

There was no speedy touch upon the chairman’s account from Abiy’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, or from Tigray forces spokesman Getachew Reda. An official with US particular envoy David Satterfield didn’t instantly reply to questions.

The US has given no particulars about Satterfield’s first Ethiopia go to as particular envoy final week. On Tuesday, the State Department stated he could be touring to Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Israel by means of Feb. 4 to debate Sudan and the Horn of Africa at massive.

Estimated tens of hundreds of individuals have been killed in Ethiopia’s struggle, and thousands and thousands displaced. While rebuilding efforts have begun within the nation’s Amhara and Afar areas for the reason that Tigray forces’ retreat, some 6 million individuals in Tigray stay underneath a authorities blockade that has stored out most meals support, medicines, money, gas and different badly wanted provides.

The prime minister advised the diaspora group that “we are going to do all humanly possible to get supplies in, to make sure the population suffering will not continue to suffer,” Mesfin stated.

The United Nations final week stated meals distribution in Tigray has reached its “all-time lowest” whereas greater than 50,000 kids are considered severely malnourished.

The Tigray forces on Tuesday stated they’d taken “robust actions” to counter fighters from Afar and clear areas close to Tigray “that could serve as a springboard for further attacks on our positions,” saying they’d not taken such measures for weeks “to give peace a chance.”

The preventing has been blamed for the most recent delays in support supply to Tigray alongside what is taken into account the one open land route for humanitarian deliveries.

The struggle’s combatants additionally embrace troopers from neighboring Eritrea, who’re allied with Ethiopian forces and blamed by witnesses for a number of the worst atrocities within the struggle, in addition to fighters from Amhara who now occupy western Tigray.

With Eritrea’s involvement, “any possibility of ending the war through a negotiated settlement goes directly through Asmara,” Eritrea’s capital, the chief of the Tigray forces, Debretsion Gebremichael, wrote final week in The Africa Report.

