Diaz’s rare interview on post-Hollywood life: ‘I’m like a wild beast’

Cameron Diaz has likened herself to a “wild beast” since retreating from the Hollywood limelight seven years in the past.

The Charlie’s Angels actress, 49, gave up $100 million in film offers after taking a step again, following her marriage to rocker Benji Madden in 2015, stories The Sun.

In January 2020, she celebrated the beginning of her first little one, daughter Raddix, cementing her dramatic transformation from tireless movie star to a doting spouse and mum dwelling “off-the-radar”.

The There’s Something About Mary favorite has now candidly opened up on her aware life choice to RU Paul’s Drag Race star, Michelle Visage, in her BBC podcast, Rule Breakers.

After Michelle praised her for “tearing” herself away from the highlight, Cameron replied: “I know. I feel for people like it’s such a trap.

“Again, I just go back to the trap of it all, especially in our society, like what we value, what we think is important … look if it’s important to you, that’s fine.”

Later within the chat, she added: “I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to. I have bought into all of them myself at certain times.

“It’s hard not to, it’s hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other markers of beauty, and I think that that’s one of the biggest things, the last eight years girl … I’m like wild, I’m like a wild animal, I’m a beast.”

As if to cement her level, she defined the wonder routine that retains her wanting so youthful – and it seems it’s extraordinarily low upkeep.

Cameron stated: “I don’t care, literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis, like maybe not at all during the day is what I look like.

“No, no, I literally do nothing. I like never wash my face. I have a billion products that I …” to which Michelle adopted: “Never use.”

The Holiday star agreed and continued: “Twice a month if I’m lucky, I’ll be like ‘Oh, I better put this on … one time works, right?’ Like is that all I have to do?

“I’m just not in that place right now like where I put any energy.

“I mean, for me, I just really want to stay strong. That’s really important. I do feel like 50 is different than 40.”

Fresh outlook

Previously, a supply instructed RadarOnline the previous actress had turned down “dozens” of roles over the previous few years.

The insider instructed the web site: “It’s no exaggeration to say she could have banked up to $100 million or even more if she’d been working instead of resting and planning her domestic future.”

One of the best paid actresses, the insider revealed turning down the roles “is a price worth paying”.

“I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now,” Cameron stated in a previous magazine interview.

She instructed pal Gwyneth Paltrow in 2020 that she was at “peace” since strolling away from her profitable Hollywood profession.

