Dick announces 12 new COVID deaths, masks mandatory for high school students

Twelve extra Queenslanders have died previously 24 hours from COVID-19, Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick reported on Saturday.

One of the fatalities was aged of their 60s, two of their 70s, six of their 80s and three of their 90s.

Treasurer Cameron Dick has reported 12 extra COVID-19 fatalities. Credit:Attila Csaszar

“We think of their families. We know it is a great loss for their families. It is a very, very, sad thing,” Mr Dick stated.

He stated 4 of the 12 fatalities weren’t vaccinated. Two individuals had acquired a single dose of a vaccine, 5 had acquired two doses, and none had acquired a booster shot.