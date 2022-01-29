Dick announces 12 new COVID deaths, masks mandatory for high school students
Twelve extra Queenslanders have died previously 24 hours from COVID-19, Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick reported on Saturday.
One of the fatalities was aged of their 60s, two of their 70s, six of their 80s and three of their 90s.
“We think of their families. We know it is a great loss for their families. It is a very, very, sad thing,” Mr Dick stated.
He stated 4 of the 12 fatalities weren’t vaccinated. Two individuals had acquired a single dose of a vaccine, 5 had acquired two doses, and none had acquired a booster shot.
“We know in Queensland we are nearly at 90 per cent double vaccinated,” Mr Dick stated.
“About 10 per cent of the population is unvaccinated, but they make up a third of all deaths in Queensland [from COVID-19] in the last reporting period.
“I think that is another reminder that in Queensland, it’s never too late to vaccinate.”
On the second anniversary of the general public well being warning concerning the authentic coronavirus, Mr Dick reported that previously 24 hours, there have been 10,391 new COVID-19 circumstances in Queensland.
Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard stated 833 individuals have been in Queensland hospitals with COVID, up barely from 818 on Thursday.