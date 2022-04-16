Dick & Rick Hoyt Award Goes To Chris Nikic Ahead Of Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — The second annual Dick & Rick Hoyt Award was given to Chris Nikic this Friday. He is the first athlete with Down syndrome to finish an Ironman Triathalon.

Nikic ran his first Boston Marathon again in October.

READ MORE: NTSB: Robinson Lalin Was Getting Off MBTA Red Line Train When He Got Trapped, Died

This 12 months he’s the first Adidas-sponsored athlete with Down syndrome.

READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today’s Developments

He and his dad Nik instructed WBZ-TV they’re hoping each marathon will comply with Boston’s lead and dedicate bib 321 to a neurodivergent athlete.

The Dick & Rick Hoyt Award is given yearly to somebody “who exhibits the spirit of Team Hoyt’s legacy.” Dick Hoyt was a Boston Marathon icon as for many years he ran the course whereas pushing his son Rick.

MORE NEWS: Fire Spreads To 5 Homes In Lawrence, 16 Families Displaced

You can watch reside protection of the 126th Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com on Monday, April 18, 2022.