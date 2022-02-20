Dick Van Dyke, 96, dances with young wife

Hollywood icon Dick Van Dyke proved he can nonetheless minimize a rug with the most effective of them on this spectacular Valentine’s Day video together with his younger spouse.

He hasn’t missed a beat.

Hollywood veteran Dick Van Dyke, 96, proved he’s nonetheless obtained the groove after impressively singing and dancing together with his a lot youthful spouse, Arlene Silver, for a Valentine’s Day music video, the New York Post experiences.

The clip featured a canopy of the 1958 Doris Day music “Everybody Loves a Lover” carried out by Arlene & the Vantastix, his partner’s band.

The three-minute duet, which boasts greater than 100,000 views on YouTube because it was posted Monday, begins off low-key with Silver, 50, crooning the catchy love ballad whereas checking herself out within the mirror. Things warmth up when the singer and producer walks over to her husband of 10 years, who’s sitting in a floral-themed chair buffing his nails.

After belting out just a few verses, the white-haired “Mary Poppins” star struts as much as his spouse, whereupon the duo begin performing the two-step and different scintillating synchronised steps.

Throughout the showcase, the lovebirds kiss and embrace whereas, at one level, Van Dyke cheekily covers up a nude statue’s privates with a chunk of material.

The sizzling clip additionally featured a trumpet solo from Tony Guerrero and performances by the Vantastix backup singers Eric Bradley, Bryan Chadima and Mike Mendyke.

Viewers had been impressed that the star of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” may nonetheless minimize a rug at almost 100 years previous.

“Absolutely fantastic … may Dick Van Dyke live forever! Happy Valentine’s Day,” mentioned one awe-struck commenter, whereas one other wrote, “Much love to both of you adorable creatures!”

One fan gushed, “Time stands still when Dick Van Dyke turns it on. And Arlene has a gorgeous voice. Absolutely beautiful. I once met Van Dyke in San Diego, when I was just starting out as an actor, and he was a joy to behold.”

The well timed clip was launched forward of Van Dyke and Silver’s tenth wedding ceremony anniversary on February 29.

This marks the four-time Emmy winner’s second marriage — he cut up from his first spouse and mom of his 4 youngsters, Margie Willett, in 1984 after 36 years of marriage.

Van Dyke, who obtained a lifetime creative achievement award on the Kennedy Center final yr, was additionally in a relationship with actress Michelle Triola for greater than 30 years till she died in 2009.

This article was initially printed by the New York Post and reproduced with permission