Did Amitabh Bachchan just reveal why he deleted Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad’s tweet?

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media person who is commonly seen resorting to his official Twitter and Instagram handles to promote his movies and root for different actors and their upcoming initiatives. Recently, his transfer on Twitter garnered quite a lot of consideration when he deleted a tweet associated to Kangana Ranaut‘s movie Dhaakad’s from his official account minutes after sharing it. Fans have been left confused and began questioning what made Big B take it down. On Tuesday, celebrity penned a weblog put up that looks like he’s hinting towards the fiasco.

Amitabh Bachchan shared that he has acquired notices for a few of his posts on social media during which he has been requested to make sure adjustments. He additionally revealed that as per the rules, each sponsored put up ought to be talked about in that class as refraining from the identical makes it “illegal.”

He wrote, “There are strict rules and regulations now by the GOI and the ASCI guidelines , I think that is who they are , who have now given ruling that, Influencers – a new terminology for them that put up product pictures with mention or product pictures, to state that they are the sponsors, promotors etc., or in partnership.. else it is becoming illegal .. so several posts of mine have been given notices that the change should be done … else ..ya .. !!”

He additional added, “and all the ‘biggies’ that are buying out the ‘biggies’ of social media give reasons for incentives , increases etc., on the numbers – for that is what brings them the commercial ..”

He additionally addressed to the results of trolling and stated, “trolling is considered an asset .. for it encourages debate conversation and the topic is kept alive , because of the conversation .. the greater the conversation the greater the numbers rise.”

Kangana Ranaut’s comment on Big B deleting Dhaakad put up from his Twitter

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut who’s on a promotional spree for Dhaakad additionally broke her silence on Big B’s Twitter motion. In dialog with YouTube channel Tried & Refused Productions, Kangana shared that she wonders whose strain will Amitabh Bachchan have at his stage. She stated, “There are personal insecurities, they’re all trying to hide behind ‘Oh, we will get boycotted from the industry’. I don’t think it’s that. Kiara saw me, she was very comfortable, there’s no pressure. Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in other five-ten minutes. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have? I just don’t know, I find this situation a bit complex.”

About Dhaakad

Helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad is slated to launch on May 20. Kangana Ranaut stars within the position of a spy named Agent Agni. The movie additionally options Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.