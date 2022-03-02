Did Kanye West confirm dating Chaney Jones? Rapper shares FIRST pic with Kim Kardashian’s look-alike

Image Source : TWITTER Kanye West and Chaney Jones

Kanye West is once more ruling the headlines for his rumoured relationship with Chaney Jones, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s look-alike. American rapper and songwriter was not too long ago noticed on a procuring spree with Chaney Jones in Miami, which fuelled the rumoured relationship. Now, Ye has shared the primary Instagram publish with Jones. He posted a screengrab of a report which claimed Kanye’s new relationship with Jones was going sturdy. Captioning it, West added a coronary heart emoji. In the image, the duo regarded beautiful in all-black outfits.

The publish quickly obtained a remark from Jones the place she wrote, “My love” alongside fingers crossed emoji.

Earlier, Taking to her Instagram Stories, Chaney dropped a selfie with Kanye. In the image, Kim’s look-alike may very well be seen in a black tank prime with matching shades with Kanye posing behind her in a black jacket.

Meanwhile, West and Jones have been spending loads of time collectively, most not too long ago at Nobu Malibu. She additionally attended his stay ‘Donda 2’ live performance in Miami earlier this week, in accordance with TMZ. However, amid their romance, the rapper has continued to court docket Kardashian, even sending her a truckload of roses on Valentine’s Day.

He was additionally in an open relationship with Julia Fox for a number of months earlier than they broke up earlier this month. West’s day trip with Jones comes after Kardashian not too long ago pleaded with the decide to log off on her divorce from the ‘Jeen-yuhs’ star after he objected to her calls for.