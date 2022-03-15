DID Lil Master: Mouni Roy left in tears after hearing the story of vegetable seller’s son : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

A brand new promo from the units of Dance India Dancr Lil Masters has been launched the place Mouni Roy and Sonali Bendre had been caught in an emotional second after watching the dance efficiency of a child and listening to his life story.

DID Lil Master: Mouni Roy left in tears after listening to the story of vegetable vendor’s son

Actors Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy are among the many judges of the brand new season of the present DID Lil Masters. They acquired emotional after watching a child’s efficiency who breaks down on stage whereas sharing concerning the battle of his household to satisfy the ends . Sonali was shocked to find out how the kids supress their emotions whereas trying on the conditions.

Mouni Roy lately shared a promo on her Instagram and captioned, “Dance ek zariya hai apne jazbaaton ko bayaan karne ka, aur #AnandKumar ka yeh performance unki zindagi ke baare me bahut kuch keh gaya .”

Along with Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy, Remo D’Souza can also be among the many judges of the present.

On the work entrance, Mouni Roy will subsequent star in Brahmastra.

