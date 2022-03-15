Did LK Advani tear up after watching The Kashmir Files? Truth behind viral video

The Kashmir Files, primarily based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir valley within the Nineties, launched in theatres on Friday. Since its launch, the movie has obtained optimistic critiques from those that’ve watched it. Several reactions to the movie have been pouring in on social media. Among them, a video of LK Advani goes viral with a declare that he received emotional and teared up whereas watching the movie. This declare, nonetheless, is fake and the video circulating is definitely previous.

One such put up was shared on Facebook by Ishwar Lal Chouhan. Posted in Hindi, right here’s what his put up reads when translated to English: “Seeing the film The Kashmir Files on Kashmiri Pandits, senior BJP leader LK Advani ji cried”.

The video shared together with the put up exhibits the veteran politician holding again tears whereas sitting in a theatre. The tune Teri Mitti from the movie Kesari performs within the background of this clip.

Take a have a look at the whole put up beneath:

However, the declare that the video exhibits LK Advani’s response to the movie The Kashmir Files just isn’t true. The video is definitely not latest and was recorded in February 2020.

A Google search revealed that the video was shared by filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra after the BJP chief attended a special screening of the movie Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits.

Chopra shared the video on Instagram with a caption that claims, “Shri L K Advani at the special screening of #Shikara. We are so humbled and grateful for your blessings and your appreciation for the film Sir”.

In reality, it’s Chopra himself who might be seen consoling Advani within the video.

Hence, the declare that LK Advani cried whereas watching the movie The Kashmir Files is fake.