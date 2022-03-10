Did “Masked Singer” editors cut Rudy Giuliani? Premiere has internet buzzing

The season premiere of The Masked Singer had a giant shock for a lot of viewers when former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani didn’t make a much-anticipated look.

The present airing on Fox tv concluded with celeb chef Duff Goldman unmasked after performing Loverboy’s Nineteen Eighties pop-rock hit “Working for the Weekend,” disguised as a Scottish terrier named “McTerrier.”

In the run-up to the Wednesday evening debut of the present’s seventh season, the web had been abuzz with reviews that Giuliani could be a contestant on the present. He has change into an more and more controversial determine after serving on former President Donald Trump‘s authorized crew and advancing baseless assertions that the 2020 election was stolen.

Jean Guerin, FOX Entertainment’s vp for publicity and company communications, instructed Newsweek in an e-mail that “the show’s general format features three groups across the season, and like most productions, the groups are not necessarily taped sequentially, so we don’t always know the order they will air.”

Newsweek has realized that Giuliani’s look has not been minimize from the present’s schedule.

Twitter took be aware of Giuliani’s absence with some customers questioning if he’ll make a future look.

the masked singer hits sooooo totally different if you’re simply making an attempt to determine which one is rudy giuliani — Yasss Bird (@YasBirdYas) March 10, 2022

Has Giuliani’a Masked Singer ep aired? — Carson 🦑 (@Carsonforsenate) March 10, 2022

Update (March 9, 10 p.m.): This story has been up to date to incorporate remark from FOX Entertainment.