‘Did Not Eat Meat The Day I Visited Temple’: Siddaramaiah Amid Raging Controversy

Siddaramaiah had visited the Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet on August 18.

Bengaluru:

Under assault from the BJP for allegedly going to a temple after consuming non-vegetarian meals just lately, and thereby hurting non secular sentiments, Senior Congress chief Siddaramaiah on Tuesday clarified that he didn’t eat any meat that day.

Also terming it a “non-issue”, the previous Chief Minister tried to claim the precise to alternative of meals.

Siddaramaiah getting into Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet throughout his latest go to to Kodagu on August 18, after allegedly having non-vegetarian meals has triggered an argument.

“Is eating meat an issue? (What one eats) is a personal food habit. I eat both meat and vegetarian food, it is my habit. Some don’t eat meat, it’s their food habit,” Siddaramaiah mentioned in response to a query.

Speaking to reporters right here, he mentioned the BJP “doesn’t have any other work”, and therefore is making an attempt to create controversies to divert public consideration from “main issues”.

“According to me, it is not at all an issue. Many go without eating meat and many go after eating. In many places, meat is offered to deities. To tell you the truth I had not eaten meat that day. I said what I have subsequently for the sake of argument. Though there was chicken curry, I ate only bamboo shoot curry and ‘akki rotti’,” he added.

Siddaramaiah, the chief of opposition within the state meeting, on Sunday in his defence had mentioned he’s a non-vegetarian and it is his meals behavior and questioned whether or not God has mentioned what to eat and what to not earlier than visiting a temple.

The Congress Legislature Party chief’s alleged act of visiting a temple after consuming meat and his subsequent remarks had drawn sharp reactions from ruling BJP leaders, with senior MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal even difficult: “If you- Siddaramaiah- have guts, eat pork and visit a mosque.”

Reacting to this problem and assaults, Siddaramaiah mentioned: “I only eat chicken and mutton, no other meat (pork or beef). But I’m not opposed to those who eat it, as it is their food habit.” Responding to state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel’s assertion accusing him of “staging a drama” of visiting temples and maths with elections approaching, Siddaramaiah mentioned he visits temples and believes within the oneness of God.

“I go to temples, but I have not made it my profession. I go to temples in my village…why should I go searching for God in Kashmir or some other place? I have many times been to Tirupati, Mahadeshwara hills, Chamundi hills, Nanjanagu temple. I go everywhere,” he mentioned.

