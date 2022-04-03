Did Trump suggest invading Afghanistan again?

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday attended a rally in Michigan to assist native and state candidates for the Republican Party. While spouting assaults towards President Joe Biden, Trump appeared to counsel that America ought to return into Afghanistan and reclaim property.

Was it the nation itself or the billions of {dollars} in army tools left behind when Biden ceded America’s place within the Middle Eastern nation?

“We’re living through the most dangerous generation of our lifetime, and we have a president who has no idea what’s going on. He has no idea what he’s doing and he has no idea what he’s saying,” Trump stated of Biden.

Trump went on to trumpet his personal file with international leaders in Afghanistan, China, North Korea and Russia, saying “not one person was killed for 18 months” in Afghanistan. He crowed about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, China President Xi Jinping and North Korean chief Kim Jong-Un.

Trump addressed the state of affairs in Afghanistan on Saturday evening at a rally in Washington, Michigan.

“You have many citizens that the Taliban is holding. They didn’t get enough with the $85 billion dollars that the Taliban is holding. Maybe we ought to go in and take it back,” Trump stated. “Dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. Finest military equipment in the world they have, from the [night vision] goggles to the 700,000 machine guns.”

–