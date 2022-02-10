“Did You At Least Show Them A Pic Of Your New Gun?”, A Deeper Look Into Jennifer And James Crumbley’s Preliminary Exam

(CBS DETROIT) – Disturbing proof offered in courtroom Tuesday are leaving many individuals questioning why Ethan Crumbley’s dad and mom didn’t get the 15-year-old assist earlier than the mass taking pictures at Oxford High and the small print within the case are intensive and alarming.

Prosecutors say 4 days earlier than the lethal taking pictures, James Crumbley bought a gun for his son, regardless of realizing he had psychological challenges.

Messages submitted in courtroom confirmed the teenager advised his dad and mom in March 2021 he was haunted by demons.

Prosecutors say the Crumbley’s ignored their son’s cry for assist.

The day earlier than the taking pictures, college directors referred to as Jennifer Crumbley to inform her that Ethan was trying up bullets in school.

Below is an excerpt from the decision:

“One of the teachers just sent an email to the office. She said that she was concerned. Ethan, when she was walking around the room checking assignments that he was on his phone looking at bullets, umm, and that sort of thing. So, she just wanted to have a conversation. We did and he said he went to a shooting range with you this weekend.”

Prosecutors say Ethan’s mom blew off his habits.

Here’s a textual content change between Ethan and his mom:

Ethan: So on the finish of first hour I simply regarded up various kinds of 22 bullets and I suppose the academics simply can’t get their eyes off my display screen smh.

Jennifer: Did you not less than present them a pic of your new gun?

Jennifer additionally replied, “Lol I’m not mad you have to learn not to get caught.”

The subsequent morning Ethan’s dad and mom have been referred to as to the varsity after the teenager drew a disturbing picture on a worksheet, however as an alternative of taking Ethan house and getting him counseling, prosecutors say James went Door Dashing and Jennifer went again to work as traditional.

A transfer prosecutor are calling, negligent.

James Crumbley’s 911 Call:

“Someone told me there was an active shooter and then I went home just to find out and then I think my son took the gun. I don’t know. (inaudible) I don’t know what’s going on (inaudible). My son’s name is Ethan Crumbley.”

Instead of specializing in their son’s alleged murderous acts, prosecutors advised the courtroom the Crumbley’s have been centered on promoting their horses and Jennifer was extra afraid of shedding her job.

ANDREW SMITH (Jennifer’s supervisor): I would like my job please don’t decide me for what my son did.

PROSECUTOR: and what did you consider that?

ANDREW: I used to be shocked by that textual content.

PROSECUTOR: Why is that?

ANDREW: I used to be shocked she was anxious about her job at the moment. I assumed she’d be extra anxious about what was occurring.

If convicted, the couple faces as much as 15 years in jail on involuntary manslaughter costs.

