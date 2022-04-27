Americas
Did You Miss Me? – Margins of Error – Podcast on CNN Audio
5 PM ET: VP Harris assessments optimistic for Covid-19, recession warning, Harvard pledges $100M
5 Things
Listen to
CNN 5 Things
Tue, Apr 26
podcast
Look carefully at virtually something and also you’ll discover information—numerous it. But once you push previous the calculations, what are all these numbers actually saying about who we’re and what we consider? CNN’s Harry Enten is on a mission to search out out. This season on Margins of Error, Harry appears to be like at why perception in ghosts is on the rise, the case for letting states determine whether or not to acknowledge Daylight Saving Time, and why human composting—not cremation—would be the reply to a local weather pleasant dying.
Did You Miss Me? CNN’s Harry Enten is again with extra wild and peculiar tales behind the stats. This time round, Harry goes on a seek for disappearing accents and investigates how a lot cash really makes us comfortable. Listen in as Harry wonders if love is admittedly lifeless, or whether or not sporting glasses makes you feel and look smarter. The “spectacle” returns on May 3. Trailer
Did You Miss Me?
CNN’s Harry Enten is again with extra wild and peculiar tales behind the stats. This time round, Harry goes on a seek for disappearing accents and investigates how a lot cash really makes us comfortable. Listen in as Harry wonders if love is admittedly lifeless, or whether or not sporting glasses makes you feel and look smarter. The “spectacle” returns on May 3.
Trailer