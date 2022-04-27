Did You Miss Me? – Margins of Error – Podcast on CNN Audio

Did You Miss Me? Margins of Error CNN’s Harry Enten is again with extra wild and peculiar tales behind the stats. This time round, Harry goes on a seek for disappearing accents and investigates how a lot cash really makes us comfortable. Listen in as Harry wonders if love is admittedly lifeless, or whether or not sporting glasses makes you feel and look smarter. The “spectacle” returns on May 3. Trailer 2 minutes