Didn’t Dilute NSE Orders, Acted As Per SEBI’s Understanding: Ajay Tyagi

Outgoing SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi stated regulator acted as per its remit on the NSE case

Mumbai:

Outgoing Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday stated the capital markets regulator acted as per its remit and understanding on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) case, and denied any “dilution” of orders within the matter.

Mr Tyagi, who left because the chief of the regulator after a five-year time period, stated different legislation enforcement businesses are additionally wanting into the matter.

“Till now, all the facts and findings in the public domain are based on SEBI’s findings disclosed in its orders, and we should wait for the investigation of other agencies as well,” Mr Tyagi stated.

SEBI is cooperating with different businesses and sharing the knowledge sought with them, he added.

Speaking to reporters after handing over the cost to his successor, Madhabi Puri Buch, Mr Tyagi stated the NSE case pertains to occasions between 2010-2015, and the regulator began investigations below him within the “right earnest”.

“We came out with orders within our remit and understanding,” he stated, stressing that nobody can say that the regulator “diluted” the orders.

The feedback from the previous SEBI chief come a fortnight after an order, which led to a furore, because the then NSE chief was seen as taking orders from a mystic Yogi residing within the Himalayas to run the most important inventory change.

Mr Tyagi stated the current order was delayed, mentioning that there was the Covid pandemic in between. He, nevertheless, added that the delay was not intentional.

He stated SEBI focussed on the principle case, pointing to its April 2019 order within the co-location case.