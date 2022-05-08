Sports
Didn’t get the respect I deserved, wasn’t treated properly: Chris Gayle on opting out of IPL 2022 | Cricket News – Times of India
LONDON: One of T20 cricket’s all-time greats, Chris Gayle has revealed that he opted out of IPL 2022 due to lack of respect, saying he “wasn’t treated properly” within the final couple of years regardless of doing a lot.
The swashbuckling West Indian has been one of many prime performers with the bat because the inception of the profitable league.
After stints with Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, ‘the Universe Boss’ joined Punjab Kings.
But after having fun with a superb 2019 season, when he completed because the sixth highest run-getter within the match, Gayle struggled to discover a spot within the Punjab taking part in XI in 2020 and 2021.
Last yr, Gayle featured in 10 video games and scored 193 runs at a strike price of 125.32, whereas in 2020, he performed simply seven matches and amassed 288 runs.
“For the final couple of years, the best way the IPL went about, I felt like I wasn’t handled correctly,” Gayle was quoted as saying by ‘mirror.co.uk’.
“So I thought ‘okay, you (Gayle) didn’t get the respect you deserved after you did so much for the sport and IPL’. So I said ‘okay, that’s it, I’m not going to bother to enter the draft’, so I left it as it is.
“There is at all times going to be life after cricket so I’m simply attempting to adapt to normality.”
However, the big-hitting Jamaican has additionally vowed to return to the league subsequent yr, including that he would like to win a title with both RCB or Punjab Kings.
“Next yr I’m coming again, they want me! “I’ve represented three teams in the IPL — Kolkata, RCB and Punjab.
“Between RCB and Punjab, I might like to get a title, with a kind of two groups. I had an important stint with RCB the place I used to be extra profitable inside the IPL, and Punjab, they have been good.
“I love to explore and I love challenges so let’s see what happens.”
In 142 IPL matches, Gayle amassed 4,965 runs. The 42-year-old additionally holds the file for the best particular person rating in IPL historical past — 175 — in opposition to Pune Warriors in 2013.
