Didn’t impose new taxes, focused on Capex for economic recovery, says Indian FM
The Modi authorities didn’t introduce new taxes to fund the
post-Covid financial restoration, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
instructed the Lok Sabha, Trend studies citing The Indian Express.
Replying to the controversy on the Finance Bill, which the House
handed, Sitharaman stated that India, as a substitute, put the cash the place
there could be multiplier impact and help the post-pandemic financial
restoration.
“According to an OECD report, 32 nations have elevated the
tax charges after the pandemic. Instead, we put more cash the place
multiplier impact could be most,” she stated, whereas referring to
the Budget’s focus this yr on elevating capital expenditure.