Didn’t impose new taxes, focused on Capex for economic recovery, says Indian FM

The Modi authorities didn’t introduce new taxes to fund the

post-Covid financial restoration, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

instructed the Lok Sabha, Trend studies citing The Indian Express.

Replying to the controversy on the Finance Bill, which the House

handed, Sitharaman stated that India, as a substitute, put the cash the place

there could be multiplier impact and help the post-pandemic financial

restoration.

“According to an OECD report, 32 nations have elevated the

tax charges after the pandemic. Instead, we put more cash the place

multiplier impact could be most,” she stated, whereas referring to

the Budget’s focus this yr on elevating capital expenditure.