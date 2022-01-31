‘Didn’t know anyone in the BCCI’: Harbhajan Singh opens up on not being able to captain Team India – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has been vital of the BCCI since his retirement from all types of cricket in December final yr.

Just over per week after his retirement, Harbhajan, in an interaction with Zee News earlier in January, had blamed the BCCI and MS Dhoni for his ouster from Team India.

The right-arm off-break bowler has scalped 711 wickets in his 18-year worldwide profession that spanned from 1998 to 2016, however ultimately fell out of favour within the second a part of his profession, when Ravichandran Ashwin was launched to the worldwide enviornment.

The 41-year-old has led Mumbai Indians (MI) to title victory within the now-defunct Champions League T20 in 2011, however that triumph hasn’t been talked about a lot. When requested in a latest interview if captaining India was one factor he missed out on, Harbhajan mentioned a part of the rationale for that was he didn’t know anybody on the BCCI.

However, he went onto add that he didn’t have any regrets on not captaining India, and was comfortable to serve for India as a participant.

“Oh sure! That can be an achievement that nobody talks about — my captaincy. I didn’t know anybody within the BCCI; somebody who might push my case as a result of it’s required (for nationwide captaincy). If you aren’t among the many favourites of somebody (highly effective), you don’t get such honours.

“But, let’s leave that topic. I know I was capable enough (to lead) as we used to guide a lot of captains. No big deal if I was an India captain or not. No regrets either if I didn’t become the captain for my country. I was always happy to serve the nation as a player,” Harbhajan told CricketSubsequent.

Harbhajan named Australia legends Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden amongst gamers who’ve revered him essentially the most.

“Ponting, (Matthew) Hayden are big players and when they say something about your game, it does feel nice. They won’t praise you for doing nothing. I must have done something special as a player. The Aussies used to be the boss team of our generation and it was always great to challenge and test yourself against the best,” the Jalandhar-born former cricketer added.

Sachin Tendulkar was the everlasting skipper of MI in 2011 however Harbhajan led the crew in Champions League in his absence. Bhajji was then named everlasting MI skipper in 2012, taking on from Tendulkar, however relinquished captaincy earlier than the 2013 version.

According to CricketSubsequent, Harbhajan Singh is ready to change into a part of the help employees of one of many ‘high-profile franchises’ for IPL 2022.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.