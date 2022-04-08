Diepsloot killing: The situation is under control, says national police commissioner | News24

Bheki Cele and Fannie Masemola visited Diepsloot on Thursday.

A person was killed and set on fireplace, allegedly by a mob.

Masemola mentioned officers had been nonetheless within the space and the state of affairs was beneath management.

Newly-elected nationwide police commissioner General Fannie Masemola says the state of affairs in Diepsloot is beneath management.

On Wednesday night, a person was killed, allegedly by a mob, regardless of a heavy police presence within the space.

On Thursday, Masemola and Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the scene the place Zimbabwean Mbhodazwe Nyathi was killed and set on fireplace.

A mob allegedly discovered him hiding behind his house after individuals got here to the realm asking for identification paperwork. The mob is alleged to have been chasing down suspected criminals after they discovered Nyathi.

The earlier day, Cele introduced they’d be deploying tactical response and public order policing groups following a spate of killings within the space.

The media requested Masemola how somebody was killed whereas police had been within the space.

The commissioner mentioned a police Nyala stumbled upon the scene, however couldn’t arrest any of the individuals concerned as they scattered and ran by way of slim passages.

“The fact that there was someone who died does not mean the situation is out of control. We have deployed in this area, there are police, and we have made more than 25 arrests of illegal immigrants, so it is not to say the situation is out of control. We are still managing the situation. It’s a manageable situation,” he mentioned.

“It is difficult to travel in this area and remember the person that was killed, police were not phoned to come. They were patrolling and came across this incident. You can see the area yourself. If someone runs away, the police can’t find anybody. Police are deployed, and they will walk the area and drive the area as far as they can.”

Cele, although, mentioned the police’s response time to the incident wanted to be seemed into.

“Indeed, police were here last night, and they came late on this. We have to check why they were delayed, but to say we did not respond to our commitment is incorrect. Indeed this unfortunate thing happened when a person died here. The situation here did not need intelligence because it is obvious that we need the presence of the police and the response of the police,” Cele mentioned.

Cele is predicted to return to the realm on Friday, together with officers from the house affairs division, to cope with the problem of unlawful immigrants within the space.