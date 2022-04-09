Diepsloot: ‘We cannot accept behaviour like that’ – Ramaphosa denounces foreign national ID checks | News24

President Cyril Ramaphosa says demanding identification from overseas nationals in Diepsloot takes South Africa again to the apartheid method of doing issues.

However, he mentioned he was joyful Police Minister Bheki Cele went to the world to stabilise the world.

This week, a mob of individuals killed Zimbabwean nationwide Mbhodazwe Nyathi.

Denouncing overseas nationwide ID checks in tense Diepsloot, Johannesburg, President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned behaviour that takes the nation again to the best way issues have been completed throughout apartheid couldn’t be accepted.

He was addressing the media on Saturday, forward of a presidential imbizo in Mangaung within the Free State.

“We cannot accept behaviour like that, where people are hunted down in that way and they are asked questions in that way about their own identity. …it takes us back to the apartheid way of doing things.

“We at the moment are in a democracy and we ought to be very restrained and respectful of the rights of individuals in our nation.”

On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area along with Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and defended the police’s actions. “They have a proper to cease you and the onus is on you. They take you to the police station and provide the alternative [to get] any individual to provide your paperwork [to the police],” they mentioned.

Motsoaledi added that his division would deploy 25 immigration officers to the world for 3 months to take care of immigration points.

Despite his issues concerning the ID checks, the president was happy Cele and the police went to the world to stabilise it.

“We shouldn’t be concentrating on anybody in the best way that folks from different nations have been focused. As South Africans, we must always all the time be respectful in direction of individuals from different nations, and no matter challenges we now have, we must always use the regulation enforcement channels,” he said.

The area was a battlefield between South Africans and foreign nationals this week after several people were reportedly killed.

On Wednesday night, a mob of people assaulted Zimbabwean national Mbhodazwe Nyathi and set him alight after he returned from work. The mob ran through the neighbourhood, chased people and knocked on doors, asking for ID documents. Nyathi’s murder is under investigation.

According to Diepsloot police records, five murders were reported between 30 March and 3 April.

