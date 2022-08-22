Dig-up date looms in WA council’s war of the roses with great-grandfather

A 92-year-old nice grandfather has till the tip of the month to take away his award-winning roses from the verge outdoors his home or face the wrath of the City of Rockingham council.

Trevor Coster was advised in May he needed to rip up or relocate the roses he began planting greater than a decade in the past as a result of the thorny bushes apparently posed a risk to passersby.

Trevor Coster and his daughter Lisa Dopehide outdoors Coster’s Golden Bay house. Credit:Nine News Perth

“It looks like we may have to dig them out, and that would be a pity because they’re part of my life – they’re not doing any harm,” he mentioned.

Supporters of Coster and his backyard in Golden Bay, simply south of Rockingham, claimed the council’s orders got here on the again of a single grievance.