Dig-up date looms in WA council’s war of the roses with great-grandfather
A 92-year-old nice grandfather has till the tip of the month to take away his award-winning roses from the verge outdoors his home or face the wrath of the City of Rockingham council.
Trevor Coster was advised in May he needed to rip up or relocate the roses he began planting greater than a decade in the past as a result of the thorny bushes apparently posed a risk to passersby.
“It looks like we may have to dig them out, and that would be a pity because they’re part of my life – they’re not doing any harm,” he mentioned.
Supporters of Coster and his backyard in Golden Bay, simply south of Rockingham, claimed the council’s orders got here on the again of a single grievance.
A petition started to save the flowers, which presently has about 1400 signatures, has did not sway the town’s choice.
Responses to questions on discover from residents who baulked on the fiasco when it was first aired within the media, tabled throughout June’s council assembly, pointed to an area legislation limiting the planting of “thorny” crops on public verges as a consequence of “safety implications”.
The metropolis confirmed it was not planning to assessment its coverage over Coster’s case, however famous the deadline for the flowers to go had been prolonged from mid-June till the tip of August.
“Due to the safety implications posed by the spiny and thorny plants, the roses will be required to be removed from the verge,” the town’s response learn.
“[I]t is noted that the balance of the verge garden is not impacted by the notification and nothing prevents the property owners from replacing the roses with other flowering plants that do not pose a safety risk to the community.”