Digital divide is holding regional Queensland back, new report says

“The lack of digital connectivity, and mobile black spots, dissuade tourists from exploring the region,” the part on Central Queensland says. East of the Great Dividing Range, in Queensland’s coastal regional economies exterior Brisbane, the primary infrastructure points embrace breaking the reliance on non-public automobiles, connecting public transport, and catering to an ageing inhabitants. The key infrastructure gaps in regional Australia in March 2022 Availability, variety and affordability of housing Broadband and cellular connectivity Water safety Access to additional schooling and abilities coaching Capacity, connectivity and high quality of public transport Freight and roads Source: Infrastructure Australia’s Regional Strengths and Infrastructure Gaps report, March 2022 Nationwide, the report recognized 479 infrastructure gaps in 48 regional economies, 11 of which had been in Queensland. Much of the evaluation, nevertheless, was primarily based on 2016 census information, which is now virtually six years outdated.

The following are the primary infrastructure gaps in three of the 11 Queensland areas. Infrastructure Australia has recognized poor housing, web and cell phone connectivity, and water costs as key impediments to regional Queensland.

Credit:Infrastructure Australia Toowoomba and the Darling Downs: Mobile telephone black spots and poor housing choices “Black spots and poor digital connectivity still exist in many parts of the Darling Downs and

south-west region, whilst other areas of the region have benefited from investment in communications infrastructure,” the report says. “This has contributed to the emergence of a digital divide across the region.

“Toowoomba was highlighted as attracting a significant number of new overseas migrants. There are available jobs for these migrants when they come to centres such as Toowoomba, but it is difficult to house them.” In Toowoomba, the ready time for social housing has virtually tripled from 8.3 months in 2017 to 23.7 months in November 2021. Gladstone, central-western Queensland: Poor water safety, poor broadband and the impression of unsealed roads “The proposed Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline seeks to address the single-source water supply

risk from Awoonga Dam,” the report says. “Parts of the region are currently operating with very limited access to mobile or broadband connectivity.